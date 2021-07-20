Foot and Ankle Surgeon Daniel Bohl, MD, Joins Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The foot and ankle section at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel Bohl, MD, a highly accomplished orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon known nationally for research that has advanced the field of lower extremity care. Dr. Bohl will join the faculty at Rush University Medical Center and serve as a team surgeon for the Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox.

He will begin seeing patients September 1, 2021, at the following locations: Chicago, IL; Oak Park, IL; Westchester, IL; and Munster, IN.

As a specialist in conditions and injuries below the knee, he has particular interests in foot and ankle fractures, arthritis, bunions, the Achilles tendon, flatfoot, the peroneal tendons, nerve problems, recurrent ankle sprains, and sports injuries. He also specializes in correcting failed surgery and revision procedures.

Dr. Bohl is a pioneer in the use of minimally invasive surgery. In particular, he uses these techniques to treat Achilles tendon ruptures, bunions, and other conditions. Dr. Bohl believes minimally invasive procedures minimize tissue damage and facilitate a patient's quick and safe return to activity.

Dr. Bohl attended Yale School of Medicine, from which he graduated with the highest honors. He completed a five-year residency in orthopedic surgery at Rush. After residency, he completed foot and ankle subspecialty training at Baylor.

Dr. Bohl oversees an active laboratory in which he trains residents, fellows, and scientists on research methods, study design, and orthopedic practices. His laboratory develops and evaluates new surgical techniques and studies new implants and procedures. Dr. Bohl's research has received funding from the National Institutes of Health, Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation, Northwestern University, American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society, Yale School of Medicine, Mid-American Orthopaedic Association, Orthopaedic Trauma Association, University of California at Berkeley, and several industry sponsors.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Daniel Bohl to discuss your foot or ankle condition, visit www.rushortho.com or call 877.MD.BONES.

MOR offers comprehensive, unparalleled, orthopedic services as well as physical and occupational therapy with offices in Chicago; Bensenville (PT), Geneva (PT); Lincoln Park (PT); Lockport (PT), Naperville; Oak Brook; Oak Park; Orland Park (PT), Park Ridge (PT) Westchester; and Munster, IN.

