Foot Locker Foundation Unites Footwear and Athletic Industries for 19th Annual On Our Feet Fundraising Gala

"The On Our Feet gala is a true celebration of the significant contributions we are making, together with our incredible partners, to enrich the lives of deserving students across the country," said Richard Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Foot Locker, Inc. "As ever-growing tuition costs make attending college seem unattainable for many high school students, we are commited to empowering today's youth through this signature event, which fuels the funding for programs such as the Foot Locker Scholar Athletes Program and our long-standing partnership with UNCF."

Executives from the sports industry, professional athletes, and celebrities joined athletic footwear and apparel companies including adidas, ASICS, Champion, Converse, FILA, Nike, Reebok, Puma and Under Armour, to name a few, to lend their support to this important cause. Celebrity guests, including Mariano Rivera (MLB Hall of Famer), Carli Lloyd (Two-time FIFA Women's World Cup Champion), Victor Cruz (American Football Legend and ESPN Analyst), Noah Syndergaard (NY Mets Pitcher), Tracy Wolfson, CBS Sportscaster, were among those who attended the evening's festivities. All guests wore traditional black-tie attire while sporting their favorite pair of sneakers.

The Foot Locker Foundation is the charitable arm of Foot Locker, Inc., a specialty athletic retailer that operates approximately 3,175 stores in 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Over the years, the Foot Locker Foundation has developed significant partnerships and programs to improve and enrich the educational, health and sports opportunities for young people across the country, and has awarded over 1,050 scholarships to outstanding students through all of its programs. In total, On Our Feet has raised more than $21 million since its inception.

Launched in 2011, the Foot Locker Scholar Athletes Program annually awards $20,000 college scholarships to 20 exceptional students who demonstrate academic excellence and exemplify strong leadership skills both in sports and within their communities. In addition, one of the 20 students selected will be awarded the Ken C. Hicks Scholarship in honor of the organization's former Chairman and CEO, and will receive an additional $5,000 for exemplifying superior academic achievement, personal passion, and a true love of the game. Students can apply online or be nominated by teachers, coaches, mentors, family or friends by visiting footlockerscholarathletes.com. Applications close January 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (EST).

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, "A mind is a terrible thing to waste." ® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

