Foot Locker, Inc. Launches FLX - A New Membership Program

FLX – which already launched in select European countries and will continue to expand to additional Foot Locker, Inc. global regions – is free to join and members can look forward to free shipping on all orders with no minimums (some exclusions may apply). Members will earn 100 XPoints per dollar spent in-stores and online at all Foot Locker, Inc. brands, and can also earn points by completing online activities such as surveys, shopping preferences and connecting social media accounts. The program has three membership tiers: X1, X2 and X3, each providing additional benefits. Existing higher tier members of Foot Locker, Inc.'s legacy programs will be recognized for their loyalty, receiving 2,000 or 3,000 XPoints respectively, dependent on tier when migrating their membership account to FLX.

A key feature of FLX is the centralized Redemption Center, where members can redeem their XPoints for unique rewards. The Redemption Center features exclusive experiences and offerings that reflect the multifaceted interests of the Foot Locker, Inc. consumer, inclusive of music, sports, art, design and more. The Redemption Center offers a user-friendly experience that will be updated regularly to reflect new and exciting rewards.

Most notable for the true sneaker enthusiast, FLX Members can also redeem XPoints for "Head Starts" which help improve the chances of securing highly-sought-after launch product via the Foot Locker, Footaction and Champs Sports apps using the Launch Reservation Procedure. FLX Members also get a Head Start benefit on each release, just for being a member. Customers – both members and non-members – can still submit for launches through all three brand apps.

"I am so proud of our associates. An incredible amount of thoughtful planning has gone into building FLX, our new global membership program that continues to put our consumers top of mind," said Richard Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Foot Locker, Inc. "FLX rewards our customers for engaging and shopping across our family of brands by giving them exclusive access to great experiences, unique offerings and our most coveted products."

To sign up for FLX please visit www.FootLocker.com/FLX or head to the nearest Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports or Footaction store to learn more. Please visit www.FootLocker.com/help/FLX-FAQ for additional details on the launch of FLX.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point and Sidestep. With approximately 3,160 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit www.footlocker-inc.com.

Additional information may be found at footlocker.com, Instagram: @footlocker, Twitter: @footlocker, YouTube: youtube.com/footlocker, Facebook: facebook.com/footlocker, App: iOS and Android

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.footlocker-inc.com

