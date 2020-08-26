Foot Locker Opens Community Power Store in Compton

"As part of our commitment to bring the best localized expression of Foot Locker to consumers, we are excited to expand our Power Store model to the West Coast with a new location in Compton," said Bryon Milburn, SVP and GM of Foot Locker U.S. "Compton is a passionate market for sneaker culture, and we look forward to creating immersive brand connections from the local store staff, to the in-store experiences and products we offer."

In support of the Compton and the surrounding communities, Foot Locker has committed to hiring local by partnering with the City of Compton to recruit talent within a five-mile radius of the store. The brand also engaged two local artists, Mel Depaz and AngelOnce, to design custom artwork for the interior and exterior of the store, as well as hosting neighborhood clean-ups and maintaining a community garden.

In addition to community-oriented activations, the store will feature footwear, apparel and accessories from top athletic-lifestyle brands including Nike, Jordan, Converse, adidas, Puma and more. To further Foot Locker's "Home Grown" hyper-local product initiative, the store will also offer a curated group of local brands Foot Locker has partnered with to sell exclusive and limited-release product, such as Viva La Bonita, Ugly Primo, Mel Depaz and K.Swiss x Mike Reesé.

To celebrate the grand opening, Foot Locker has worked with the local officials on safety guidelines to host events, activations and givebacks for the local community:

Thursday, Aug. 27

12 – 3 p.m. : Home Grown Celebration – Celebration of new, local brands in the Power Store: Viva La Bonita , Ugly Primo, Mel Depaz and K.Swiss x Mike Reesé.

Friday, Aug. 28

11 a.m. : Good Will Day – To receive a "golden ticket" (while supplies last) for access to upcoming releases, consumers can either signup for a local community cleanup or donate at least $1 at checkout to the Compton Advocates Coalition.

Saturday, Aug. 29

3 – 6 p.m. : Nike Appreciation Day – Drew League Donation Ceremony and Foot Locker x Nike branded giveaways.

Sunday, Aug. 30

12 – 3 p.m. : Jordan "School from Home" – The first 200 families to visit Foot Locker Compton will receive a "School from Home" kit, inclusive of pre-packaged lunch and an opportunity to be part of the Foot Locker x Jordan tutoring program.

Foot Locker's Compton community-based Power Store is located at 205 E Compton Blvd., Compton, CA 90220. Regular store hours are 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily. To stay updated on future events and opportunities, please follow @FootLockerLA on Instagram.

The Compton store comes after the successful openings of Foot Locker Power Stores in Detroit, Philadelphia, New York, London, Liverpool and Hong Kong. Upcoming stores are planned for communities in Chicago and Vancouver, B.C.

