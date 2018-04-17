Foot Locker Unveils 'Before and After the Bite' Campaign In Partnership With Notable Coalition Of Musicians And Artists

The Nike Air Max Plus is an iconic, yet polarizing silhouette, where the look and feel for some may evoke a shark-like mentality – always moving, and always hungry for more. The Foot Locker-exclusive silhouette will be available in two new colorways, "Before the Bite" in grey and white, and "After the Bite" in red and white. The sneakers will be available in-store and online in the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, April 18 ($170 USD and $215 CAD).

To celebrate the launch, Foot Locker is partnering with three curators to salute up-and-coming artists who are hustling to achieve success through bespoke content creation and experiential activations in New York City.

"At Foot Locker, not only are we dedicated to providing the best footwear and apparel to our customers, but we're also passionate about individuality – our shoppers' ambitions, dreams and talents," said Patrick Walsh, Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker North America. "We are introducing these exclusive Nike Air Max Plus colorways by celebrating people that embody the grind as they push to make their mark 'Before the Bite,' and those that continue to feed their appetite for more once they have made it, 'After the Bite.'"

First Bite at Success with Artists' Coalition and NYC Gallery

Foot Locker is recognizing 20 up-and-coming artists from the U.S. and Canada, hand-picked and curated by a coalition of notable figures in the art community, including 13th Witness, MADSTEEZ and Baron Von Fancy. The three curators selected 20 "Before the Bite" submissions based on their creativity, quality and predicted potential of the artists to make it "After the Bite," as inspired by the Nike Air Max Plus sneakers.

The selected artwork will be displayed in a Foot Locker "Before and After the Bite" Gallery in the iconic Soho neighborhood in New York City, located at 67 Greene Street, open to the public on April 18, from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Each selected artist will receive a pair of both the Nike Air Max Plus "Before the Bite" and "After the Bite" sneakers, and will have their artwork displayed online for a global audience. Visit www.footlocker.com/beforeaftergallery to view the full list of winners.

Always Hungry for More: Original Song and Music Video from Rapper LGP-Qua

Foot Locker is also spotlighting the transition from the "Before the Bite" hustle to the "After the Bite" desire for more by partnering with up-and-coming rapper LGP-Qua on the music video, for his new, original track "Hungry." The lyrics uncover LGP-Qua's personal take on his road to success.

LGP-Qua will perform "Hungry" and other original work at a private event at Foot Locker's Art Gallery in Soho tonight, and will hold a second, invite-only show on April 18, as a representation of an artist who has carved his own path and continues to push to make it to the top. The music video, which is dropping today, can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/j8Nv2fcC4_A.

"This partnership with Foot Locker to tell the 'Before and After the Bite' story was a natural opportunity for me because it's so true to where I'm at in my own career," said rapper LGP-Qua. "This is really just the beginning for me. I've had my first bite at success and that's only made me grind harder for more. My track, 'Hungry' shows what individual hustle and style means to me as an artist."

For more information about "Before and After the Bite," follow @footlocker on social and join the conversation using #BeforeTheBite, #AfterTheBite and #BeforeAfterGallery.

