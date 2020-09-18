Footaction Launches La Música, Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by Highlighting Groundbreaking Reggaeton Artists

Footaction is honoring both emerging and OG Hispanic culture with its rollout of La Música : A celebration through the lens of Reggaeton . La Música is Footaction's ongoing platform offering unrivaled access to today's Latinx artists whose music, style and way of life shape Latinx culture and influence today's youth. The platform delves into the Latinx experience through the hearts, minds and souls of this community's most visible and beloved ambassadors.

"As a Latina woman working in the sneaker industry, I have had the opportunity to see first-hand the transformative impact these artists have had on youth culture – where music and style intersect. We at Footaction are honored to celebrate their stories, impact and influence on not only music, but culture as a whole," said Gabrielle Santana, Footaction Marketing Manager and Vice President of TENIS – The Latinx Empowerment Network in Sneakers at Foot Locker, Inc.

Originating during the 1990's in Puerto Rico and embraced by many Latinx countries, Reggaeton has become a worldwide mainstream sensation. Understanding that Reggaeton artists from the past and present have a unique relationship with the genre, Footaction linked up with a few to share their stories. In this docu-style short film, La Música highlights new school artists Myke Towers and Brytiago and OG legends Arcangel and De La Ghetto while covering a range of topics from the artists' inspiration to their streetstyle.

"Sneakers are synonymous with Latino and urban culture," said De La Ghetto. "They just go together … like rice and beans or ketchup on a hot dog; you can't have one without the other."

