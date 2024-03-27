Football Legend Lionel Messi and the Creator of Iconic White Claw® Hard Seltzer Team Up for a Next Generation Hydration Drink for All Ages

White Claw

27 Mar, 2024

MIAMI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionel Messi is known globally for his firsts in football. "I'm so excited about this, I'm invested as an owner. I've never done anything like this before," Messi said. He's teaming up with the creator of iconic White Claw® Hard Seltzer for a game-changing, non-alcoholic hydration beverage like no other.

Launching first in the US and Canada, summer 2024, and soon globally.

La légende du football Lionel Messi et le créateur de l'emblématique White Claw™ Hard Seltzer font équipe pour une boisson hydratante de nouvelle génération pour tous les âges

Lionel Messi est connu mondialement pour ses premières dans le football. « Je suis tellement excité à ce sujet que je suis investi en tant que...
