Football Tournament Season Sparks Global Social Connection Surge as 3Fun Reports Growth Across Key Markets

NEW YORK, July 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the World Cup enters its final stage and fans celebrate across the globe, new data from 3Fun, the leading dating app for open-minded singles and partners, reveals that the World Cup's impact extends far beyond the stadium. The tournament has ignited a massive surge in global social activity, with users increasingly turning to the platform to translate sporting euphoria into personal connections.

The "Celebratory Intimacy" Effect: Why Winning Drives Matching

Psychological research has long suggested that major sports victories do more than just boost national pride; they influence human biology and intimacy. Studies indicate that watching a favorite team win can temporarily elevate testosterone levels in fans, leading to a surge in sexual desire and "celebratory intimacy". This theory is vividly reflected in 3Fun's latest performance metrics.

Compared with the previous 20-day period, 3Fun saw a 6.13% increase in Daily Active Users (DAU) during the peak of the World Cup season (June 23 – July 12), adding more than 275,000 active participants. The platform's "heat" was further evidenced by an additional 446,491 messages sent, while the user match rate jumped by 5.71%, resulting in nearly 50,000 new connections.

Spain and Argentina Lead the "Lust for Victory"

The data shows a direct correlation between success on the pitch and activity on 3Fun. Nations with deep football cultures and strong tournament performances saw the highest growth:

Spain : Witnessed a staggering 37.56% surge in new users.

: Witnessed a staggering surge in new users. Argentina : Followed with a 26.62% increase.

: Followed with a increase. France & Mexico: Saw growth rates of 25.44% and 21.42% respectively.

In the U.S., cities like Houston (+8.98%) and New York (+7.45%) led the way. This trend aligns with a broader cultural shift: recent 3Fun data reveals that 69% of Americans report a growing interest in non-traditional relationships, with 77% of seekers preferring dating apps to find compatible partners.

Digital Jet-Setting: 3Fun's "Roaming" Feature Becomes a Fan Favorite

While millions traveled for the games, many more "traveled" virtually. 3Fun's new Roaming feature, currently in gray-scale testing, allows users to explore connections beyond their current location by virtually discovering communities in other cities.

The top 10 "Roaming" destinations during the Football Tournament season reveal where the world's social interest was concentrated:

Sao Paulo, Brazil (17.35% of total roaming volume) New York, USA (14.82%) Las Vegas, USA (11.37%) Los Angeles, USA (11.19%) London, UK (9.89%) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (7.40%) Houston, USA (7.36%) Dallas, USA (7.18%) Miami, USA (6.85%) Chicago, USA (6.60%).

The dominance of Brazilian cities like Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro highlights a "digital pilgrimage" to the spiritual home of football, where users sought to connect with the local energy and like-minded fans.

3Fun Insight: Connection Beyond the Game

"Major global events like the World Cup bring people together far beyond the borders of the pitch," said Daniel Morgan, 3Fun's Director of Social Trends. "Our data shows that users aren't just looking for scores; they are looking for meaningful, shared experiences. Whether through virtual roaming or local matching, these events create unique windows for people to explore their desires in a safe, celebratory, and inclusive community".

Daniel further noted, "With 72% of users noticing growing acceptance of diverse relationship styles, global sports events such as the World Cup represent a moment when people feel more open to meeting others and exploring new forms of connection".

About 3Fun: With over 10 million downloads and 3 million verified active users worldwide, 3Fun is the leading dating app for open-minded singles and partners to meet like-minded people. The platform provides a safe and inclusive space to explore ethical open relationships and polyamory, fostering community and connection without judgment.

Disclaimer: 3Fun is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by FIFA, the World Cup, or any official World Cup organizing body. All references to the tournament are descriptive or for informational and topical context only.

SOURCE 3Fun