For 12th Consecutive Year, Shook Earns Perfect Score for Diversity Commitment

"Our commitment to equality and inclusion is 'all-in.' Across all 15 geographic locations nationally and internationally, across practice areas and support functions, we work to promote and advance diverse attorneys and professional staff. It is critical to providing excellent service to our clients," stated Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "LGBTQ attorneys and professional staff are recognized at work and in their daily lives. We're honored to be recognized by HRC for 12 years in a row."

Shook demonstrates that commitment to diversity through the selection of key leadership roles. More than half of the firm's Executive Committee is composed of women or diverse attorneys. They include McDonough and Partners Rob Adams, Walt Cofer, Katie Gates Calderon, Annie Chuang, Mike Gross, Leonard Searcy, William Martucci, Hildy Sastre, Ann Songer and Mike Zito.

Shook Partners John Lewis, Jr. and Buffy Mims help lead the firm's diversity and inclusion efforts as co-chairs of Shook's Diversity & Inclusion Committee. Lewis and Mims spearhead strategic initiatives designed to continue and enhance diversity in the workplace, marketplace and community. Before joining Shook, Lewis held several key leadership positions at The Coca-Cola Company, including Global Chief Diversity Officer. Mims led diversity efforts at her prior firm.

The Corporate Equality Index researches more than 500 U.S. employers in various industries. They evaluate on a scale of zero to 100 using criteria that includes demonstrated inclusive workplace protections that benefit LGBT individuals and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 15 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and commercial litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security, and regulatory counseling.

