Shook Expands Complex Litigation Strategy Team with Addition of Leading Trial, Discovery Partners in Washington, D.C. & New York

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon continues the expansion of its Complex Litigation Strategic Counseling Practice with the addition of John Rosenthal in Washington, D.C. and Jamie Brown in New York City, two nationally recognized leaders in litigation strategy, discovery and emerging technology.

Rosenthal brings more than three decades of experience defending complex commercial, class action and product liability claims, and coordinating discovery in high-stakes MDLs. He serves as first-chair trial lawyer and national discovery counsel for global companies and is widely regarded for his ability to manage MDL "ground game" matters. In addition, he is at the forefront of issues pertaining to the adoption and use of artificial intelligence and advises clients on a wide variety of related issues, including the use of Generative AI models and applications.

Brown has more than 25 years of experience leading and litigating complex matters involving information and technology in federal and state courts and responding to investigatory demands brought by U.S. and foreign regulatory and enforcement bodies. She previously held senior roles at leading global financial services firms, where she designed and managed enterprise-wide e-discovery programs for litigation and regulatory matters. She also led initiatives to reduce legal, regulatory and privacy risk tied to legacy systems and data. Earlier, she served in various positions at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, advising on high-profile investigations and Congressional inquiries.

Together, they strengthen Shook's ability to deliver successful outcomes through early strategic planning, counter increasingly sophisticated plaintiffs' tactics and guide clients through complex discovery and technology issues that can define mass tort and multidistrict litigation.

"As mass-scale litigation grows more complex and AI technology reshapes litigation from discovery to data-driven resolution processes, our clients need counsel who will defend them successfully while anticipating risk and staying ahead of change. John and Jamie bring exactly that combination of experience," said Patrick Oot, co-chair of Shook's Complex Litigation Strategic Counseling Practice. "John and Jamie are longtime friends who will be an important strategic complement to what is already regarded as one of the most formidable litigation strategy, discovery and technology practices in the country."

Lawdragon has recognized Rosenthal as one of the "500 Leading Litigators in America." He is also consistently ranked among the nation's top lawyers for e‑discovery litigation by Chambers & Partners, which has given him a "Star" designation, its highest ranking, and other publications, litigates complex commercial, class action and mass tort cases, including unfair trade practices, false advertising and product liability matters. He also counsels clients on e‑discovery, international privacy, information governance and artificial intelligence.

"Shook is well known for its unmatched strategic foresight in complex litigation and MDLs. Joining this team gives me the chance to work alongside exceptional litigators and help clients tackle discovery and technology challenges that increasingly shape case outcomes," Rosenthal said.

Brown, who has also been consistently recognized by Chambers & Partners and other publications for her leadership in litigation support and e‑discovery, has spent her career focused on legal issues involving information and technology. Her experience includes advising on issues across the litigation lifecycle, from proactive compliance and defensible data disposal to motions practice and expert testimony. She also helps clients prepare for emerging challenges involving AI use and AI-generated data.

"My work has always centered on helping clients manage the intersection of law, information and technology. Shook's deep bench and leadership in mass tort and multidistrict litigation make it the ideal platform to deliver innovative, practical solutions for these evolving challenges," Brown said.

Rosenthal and Brown are the latest additions to Shook's growing Complex Litigation Strategic Counseling Practice. In the last two years, the group has also added partner Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson in Houston, partner Michael Shortnacy in Los Angeles, senior counsel and Big Four veteran Ashoke Prasad in Chicago and senior counsel and e-discovery leader Geoffrey Geftman in New Jersey.

"There is tremendous opportunity to help our clients address risk in a strategic and nimble manner while preparing them for fast-developing AI-related challenges," said Madeleine McDonough, chair of Shook. "John and Jamie will strengthen our already considerable capabilities in these areas."

Shook's Complex Litigation Strategic Counseling Practice offers clients a holistic approach to effectively and efficiently manage multidistrict litigation through proactive strategy, efficient discovery management and innovative approaches to information governance and emerging technology. decades of experience and leadership in more than 100 MDLs, the team delivers solutions that protect clients from unnecessary costs and keep focus on the issues that matter most.

