For A Bright Future Foundation and NAB Leadership Foundation Announce Strategic Partnership

Collaboration Aims to Empower Students in Media Education

MIAMI, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future," "FABF"), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged and underrepresented children, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the NAB Leadership Foundation ("NABLF") to revolutionize media education and career pathways for students. This collaboration, rooted in shared values and objectives, aims to provide students with unparalleled educational opportunities and sustainable employment prospects in the media industry.

FABF and NABLF are joining forces to create a distinctive educational journey for students by leveraging their shared missions. The NAB Leadership Foundation focuses on attracting talented individuals to broadcasting careers and promoting inclusivity within the industry, aligning seamlessly with FABF's goal of providing cutting-edge dual credit instruction to secondary school students. Through this partnership, students will gain exposure to cutting-edge technologies in the media industry and develop valuable leadership skills, paving the way for sustainable employment opportunities.

The collaboration will initially focus on key markets in New York, California, Florida, Texas and other regions where FABF can maximize their combined expertise and resources to create impactful programs.

The partnership aims to achieve the following objectives:

Develop a comprehensive career pathway bridging high school and higher education in the media technology sector;

Expand leadership programs to target the media technology sector; and

Explore funding resources to support ongoing initiatives and broaden program access for communities in need.

Additionally, the partnership will offer recipients of FABF's Media Lab and Creative Arts Scholarships increased opportunities to participate in NABLF's Technology Apprenticeship Program, Emerson Coleman Fellowship and Media Sales Academy.

FABF's Media Lab program envisions establishing media facilities in schools, allowing students to produce their own television programs, short films, music and sports programming. The program launched in 2023 in Los Angeles, Miami and New York City regional areas, with plans for sustained deployments across the United States and eventual global expansion.

The NAB Leadership Foundation provides collegiate-level education, executive management courses and job seeker resources with the specific purpose of advancing diversity and leadership in the broadcast industry. Students and participants come from all over the country and programs occur in a hybrid environment with a combination of online lectures, station tours, internships and capstone presentations to media executives.

"I am thrilled about our collaboration with NAB Leadership Foundation and the potential impact it holds for empowering students in media education. This partnership signifies a pivotal step towards fostering a vibrant and inclusive media sector, opening doors for diverse talents to flourish and create a positive impact. Together, we are sowing the seeds for a brighter and more equitable future," said Louis Hernandez Jr., For A Bright Future Founder and Chairman of the Board.

"By joining forces with For A Bright Future, we will be able to scale our efforts in recruiting more young people to explore career-related education, specifically in broadcast technology, programming and marketing and sales," stated NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke. "Facilitating internships at television and radio companies are the cornerstones of our academic programs, and it synchronizes beautifully with FABF's goal of placing diverse talent in the world of creative arts and media. It's an exciting time for our two foundations to work together."

The partnership between For A Bright Future Foundation and the NAB Leadership Foundation represents a significant step towards empowering students in media education and creating sustainable career pathways. Together, these organizations are committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive media industry for the benefit of students and communities.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

About NAB Foundation

The NAB Leadership Foundation was established 30 years ago as a nonprofit entity by the National Association of Broadcasters to dedicate resources towards developing programs that specifically serve broadcast professionals. The mission of the Foundation is to recruit dynamic and talented individuals for careers in broadcasting, advance diversity within the industry and recognize the community impact of local television and radio stations. Learn more at nabfoundation.org.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at nab.org.

