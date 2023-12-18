For A Bright Future Foundation Announces 2023 Single Parent Household Scholarship Award Winners

The Foundation recognizes exceptional scholars of the year, Heiryn Hernandez, Precious Chukwuma, and Shalom Dike, who are ardently pursuing degrees in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM)

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development, awarded its 2023 Single Parent Household Scholarships to Heiryn Hernandez Rojas, 19, of Florida, Precious Chukwuma, 20, of Oklahoma, and Shalom Dike, 22, of New Jersey.

The 2023 For A Bright Future STEAM Scholarship Awardees (L-R): Heiryn Hernandez Rojas, Precious Chukwuma, and Shalom Dike.

The charitable organization was founded by Louis Hernandez, Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠, a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high-growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. Committed to illuminating the path toward success, For A Bright Future provides scholarships with an emphasis on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics), financial technology, healthcare, and education. These opportunities are especially tailored to uplift students from underserved demographics, including those from single-parent households and families with military backgrounds.

"The financial burden accompanying a good education can be overwhelming – especially for students from single-parent households who often deal with unique challenges on their path to higher education. This year, For A Bright Future recognizes three more individuals under the Single Parent Household Scholarship and honors their inspiring stories by providing the support they need to pursue their dreams. Congratulations to Heiryn, Precious, and Shalom! We are excited to see them thrive and contribute to developing their communities," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, FABF.

Heiryn Hernandez Rojas

Heiryn Hernandez Rojas is currently a high school student at the Center for International Education and will take up a bachelor's degree in computer science as part of the Honors Program at the University of Florida upon graduation. Her goal is to one day become a cybersecurity analyst and use technology as a means of helping people. Having emigrated from Venezuela at a young age, Rojas has experienced the many struggles faced by people displaced by poverty. As a result, Rojas hopes to establish a startup focused on developing secure technology that will address common issues in accessible education and efficient food distribution within refugee camps. She has also been actively pursuing additional learning opportunities, such as participating in the MITES Semester and joining the HSF Youth Leadership Institute.

"This scholarship brings financial support and heartfelt acknowledgment of the challenges my mom and I have overcome. It provides an incredible opportunity for me to pursue my passion in computer science and cybersecurity, break barriers, and contribute to a more inclusive and innovative future in technology, for which I am truly grateful," says Heiryn Hernandez Rojas.

Precious Chukwuma

Precious Chukwuma is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy at the University of Oklahoma. Growing up as the daughter of a registered nurse, Chukwuma has always felt respect for people working in healthcare. However, it was the tragic passing of her grandfather that ultimately motivated her to pursue a career as a pharmacist. Chukwuma hopes to contribute to her community by ensuring everyone can take proper, safe, affordable medicine. She obtained her CNA license during high school and has successfully juggled academics and work by maintaining a 4.0 GPA in college while assisting at a nursing home ever since.

"Everyone in life starts at a different position, but it is how much you are willing to try that will determine your place in the race. If you put in no effort, you aren't going to make it anywhere. If you train and put your talent to use, you will be at the finish line in no time. Where you start shouldn't be something that discourages you. Rather, it should motivate you. You also don't want to take where you start for granted, as there are always people who are behind you," said Precious Chukwuma.

Shalom Dike

Shalom Dike will pursue her master's degree in public health at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health upon graduating from Howard University. Growing up in a lower-income area with her mother as the sole provider to a family of four, Dike witnessed limited access to quality healthcare within her community. This fueled her determination to pursue higher education and seek opportunities that would one day allow her to address these systemic issues. She believes that healthcare is not only about treating illnesses but about empowering individuals and communities to thrive. Ultimately, her goal is to bridge the gap between policy and practice by transforming healthcare systems, ensuring everyone can lead a healthy and fulfilling life.

"There were many times in school when I struggled with navigating the ins and outs of being a first-generation college student, but winning the 2023 For A Bright Future Single Parent Household Scholarship reminds me to keep going because I have a village rooting for me!" said Shalom Dike.

"The Single Parent Household Scholarship is another way through which For A Bright Future tries to ensure that promising students in unique family circumstances are able to continue pursuing their dreams. Congratulations to Heiry, Precious, and Shalom! Their stories have been inspiring for us, and we look forward to seeing them impact their respective communities in the future," said Susie Hernandez, Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee For A Bright Future Foundation.

Every year, the Foundation receives a growing number of applications to review. This year, we received a landmark total of 3,900 applications. We would like to thank Susie Hernandez, Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee, and our volunteers for serving on the scholarship selection committee.

