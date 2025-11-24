For A Bright Future Foundation Partners with Environmental Science Associates to Award Two Scholarships for Underrepresented STEM Students

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For A Bright Future Foundation (FABF) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Environmental Science Associates (ESA), an employee-owned environmental consulting firm with offices across the U.S. ESA collaborates each year with community organizations like FABF to empower underrepresented students pursuing studies and careers in the environmental sciences.

As part of this partnership, ESA has granted $10,000 to FABF to support two scholars in 2025. The scholarship is designed to uplift first-generation college students and those from historically underrepresented backgrounds who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, and a passion for environmental fields.

Rezin J. Hutt is the first in his family to attend college, currently pursuing dual degrees—an Environmental Resource Engineering bachelor's at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, and a master's in business resource management. Driven by a deep commitment to his roots, Rezin plans to bring his expertise back to his hometown, empowering residents to safeguard and restore their local ecosystems for generations to come.

"Receiving this scholarship means so much to me in my pursuit of greater knowledge and gives me motivation to keep working towards my goals, as it shows people have faith in me. Receiving this award gives me a brighter horizon to look forward to and the hope that I will be able to return to my community and be a positive driving force for change," said Rezin J. Hutt.

Andrea James is currently studying Biological Engineering at the University of Georgia, with plans to forge a career as either a biological engineer or an environmental remediation specialist.

"Being selected as a recipient for this scholarship is an incredible honor that not only supports my education but also encourages me to continue to reach for my goals of creating climate technology and creating a more sustainable world," said Andrea James.

FABF empowers underserved communities by championing equal access to education. In 2025, the Foundation received over 10,000 applications, underscoring the critical need for educational support. Through rigorous evaluation by expert reviewers, scholarships are awarded to exceptional students who excel academically and demonstrate a passion for community impact, creating a new generation of leaders and changemakers.

"We are truly honored to support FABF and the incredible work they do to inspire and empower future leaders in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. At ESA, we believe education has the power to unlock potential, transform lives, and drive progress for entire communities. By contributing to this scholarship, we are proud to play a role in opening doors for talented students whose ideas and determination will shape a better future for us all," said Ruta Thomas, Senior Vice President/JEDI Committee Chair of ESA.

About For A Bright Future Foundation

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. For more information, visit: forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

About Environmental Science Associates

Environmental Science Associates (ESA) is a prominent environmental services firm, leading the industry in planning and design, environmental science, regulatory compliance, and restoration. ESA works to improve the sustainability and resilience of communities and the natural environment, providing responsive client service and tackling complex environmental challenges. A 100% employee-owned firm, growing thoughtfully and deliberately, ESA invests in its employee-owners across offices in California, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit: www.esassoc.com.

