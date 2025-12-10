For A Bright Future Foundation Announces 2025 Healthcare Scholarship Recipients

The Foundation recognizes Emmanuel Eziakor, Rishi Dhanasekaram, Ryanne Teng, and Sammar Iqbal who are ardently pursuing degrees in the healthcare field. May this scholarship empower them to achieve extraordinary heights.

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underserved students, proudly announces the 2025 recipients of its Healthcare Scholarship. This year, Emmanuel Eziakor, Rishi Dhanasekaram, Ryanne Teng, and Sammar Iqbal have been selected for their outstanding dedication to advancing healthcare and their communities.

The Healthcare Scholarship from For A Bright Future supports exceptional students pursuing impactful careers in medicine, nursing, biomedical engineering, and allied health fields. These scholars exemplify resilience, leadership, and a commitment to serving underserved populations.

Emmanuel Eziakor, pursuing Osteopathic Medicine and Health Services Administration at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, is passionate about integrating nutritional psychiatry with Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine to improve mental and physical health in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities.

"This scholarship is an incredible honor and strengthens my commitment to becoming a psychiatrist who helps advance diversity in medicine, knowing that representation leads to better patient trust and outcomes. Your support brings me one step closer to serving communities in need and becoming the physician I aspire to be," said Emmanuel Eziakor.

Rishi Dhanasekaram, studying Biomedical Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, aspires to become a physician-scientist focused on neurodegenerative disease research and advocacy for the ALS community.

"I am truly grateful to the For a Bright Future Foundation for awarding me a Healthcare Scholarship. Your generous support inspires me to pursue my goals and continue working toward making a meaningful impact in healthcare and the communities I serve," said Rishi Dhanasekaram.

Ryanne Teng, a Nursing student at San Jose State University and former valedictorian, has worked extensively in HIV advocacy and education, particularly among marginalized youth in the Philippines. She aims to pursue a PhD and lead research addressing stigma and treatment access.

"To be receiving a scholarship supporting healthcare students makes me feel seen and validated not only as a student but as a future healthcare worker. This privilege inspires me to keep striving to give back the same compassion and validation to my patients as a future nurse," said Ryanne Teng.

Sammar Iqbal, pursuing a Master's in Physician Assistant Studies at Dominican University of California, is committed to bridging healthcare gaps for underserved communities through empathy and patient education.

"This Scholarship is a spark of hope me that indeed my family's dream of being the first in my family to pursue medicine is possible. I am excited to give back to my community and work even harder for the sake of foundations like FABF who believe in me and my passion," said Sammar Iqbal.

In 2025, the foundation received over 10,000 applications, underscoring the critical demand for educational support. Scholarships are awarded through a rigorous evaluation process led by expert reviewers who seek students excelling academically and demonstrating a passion for community impact.

The Foundation extends heartfelt thanks to Scholarship Committee Chairwoman Susie Hernandez, Vice-Chairwoman Jennifer Oddo, and the Healthcare Scholarship selection team: David Dame, Partner at Sorenson Capital Partners; Deborah Hernandez, Recreation Manager at City of Martinez; Jane Buckingham, Retired Therapist; Joey Hasson, In-House Counsel at Black Dragon Capital; Kenny Stivers, CEO at GenAspire.

Gina Rogoto, FABF's Senior Vice President of Operations and Programs, oversees the outreach and selection process that ensures scholarships reach the most deserving candidates.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF") is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering underrepresented youth through scholarships, mentorship, and resources in education, healthcare, the arts, and leadership. Founded by Louis Hernandez Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠, FABF's mission is to illuminate the path to success for students who face systemic barriers, fostering the next generation of innovators, educators, and community leaders. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit https://www.fabff.org/.

