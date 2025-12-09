For A Bright Future Foundation Announces 2025 STEM Scholarship Recipients

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underserved students, has announced the 2025 recipients of its prestigious STEM Scholarship. This year's awardees include Ean Kim, Jennifer Espinosa Maldonado, Joshua Barrera, Kana Hutchens, Melanie Laveriano, and Morelia Gil Cubillo—six exceptional students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and sustainability.

The STEM Scholarship For A Bright Future is designed to support outstanding students from underserved communities who demonstrate academic excellence and a passion for innovation and social impact.

Ean Kim is studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor. Inspired by his robotics experience and an internship at the University of Texas Medical Device and Innovation Lab, Ean aims to revolutionize healthcare accessibility through cutting-edge medical technologies like 3D bioprinting of tissue grafts.

"Receiving this scholarship is an incredible honor that fuels my commitment to engineering to improve medical devices to be accessible to all people. It reinforces my belief that meaningful innovation begins with compassion and a drive to serve others," said Ean Kim.

Jennifer Espinosa Maldonado is pursuing a degree in Chemical Engineering with a minor in Environmental Engineering Science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Despite challenges, Jennifer remains dedicated to restoring balance between human activity and natural ecosystems, aspiring to become an engineer who protects and heals the planet.

"I am extremely honored to be recognized for my dedication to pursuing a degree in chemical engineering as a Latina, and I'm grateful for the support that will help catapult my efforts to make a meaningful impact in the world," said Jennifer Espinosa Maldonado.

Joshua Barrera studies Data Science and Biology at Northeastern University. Driven by a desire to support his family, Joshua plans a career in Health Informatics, balancing academics with part-time work and volunteer hospital service.

"This scholarship taught me that determination leads to success, and I am extremely grateful to receive this opportunity. I want to thank everybody who has supported me throughout my journey and I will keep working hard to benefit others," said Joshua Barrera.

Kana Hutchens is majoring in Bioengineering and Computer Science at Stanford University. A self-taught filmmaker and founder of the nonprofit Connecting The Dots Project, Kana uses storytelling to raise awareness of environmental issues and advance sustainability.

"This scholarship means more than support; it is a reminder that my dreams are within reach. It reduces financial stress and reassures me that perseverance can truly create a path forward," said Kana Hutchens.

Melanie Laveriano studies Environmental Engineering at Tufts University. Growing up in a low-income community, Melanie witnessed environmental injustices firsthand and is determined to advocate for equitable access to clean air, water, and green spaces.

"This scholarship represents more than financial support; it's a reminder that my voice and efforts to make STEM more inclusive matter. I'm inspired to keep empowering underrepresented students to see themselves as future innovators," said Melanie Laveriano.

Morelia Gil Cubillo is pursuing Chemical Engineering at UC Berkeley. Passionate about medical research, Morelia aspires to become an MD/PhD specializing in senility prevention, focusing on stem cell therapy and protein engineering to combat Alzheimer's disease.

" This scholarship not only supports my academic endeavors, but a personal goal: paying for my degree without parental assistance. It is proof of my determination, and a reminder to work towards a better future for myself and my family," said Morelia Gil Cubillo.

In 2025, FABF received over 10,000 applications nationwide, highlighting the critical need for educational support. Scholarships are awarded through a rigorous review process led by Chairwoman Susie Hernandez and Vice-Chairwoman Jennifer Oddo, alongside a dedicated STEM selection team of industry experts, including: Chris Hernandez, Sr. Principal Mechanical Engineer at TU Simple; Francisco Rios, Java EE Engineer at Black Dragon Capital; John Gallagher, Director of Technology at BMCC; Jyotsna Sharma, Finance Director at Black Dragon Capital; Deborah Hernandez, Recreation Manager at City of Martinez; Taphat Tawill, Entertainment Professional; and Tully Watson, Executive Finance & Investment Consultant at JT Watson Financial LLC.

Gina Rogoto, FABF's Senior Vice President of Operations and Programs, oversees the outreach and selection process that ensures scholarships reach the most deserving candidates.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF") is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering underrepresented youth through scholarships, mentorship, and resources in education, healthcare, the arts, and leadership. Founded by Louis Hernandez Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠, FABF's mission is to illuminate the path to success for students who face systemic barriers, fostering the next generation of innovators, educators, and community leaders.

