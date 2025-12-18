For A Bright Future Foundation Names Jennifer Sky Carlos as 2025 Creative Arts Scholarship Recipient

The Foundation honors an outstanding scholar committed to inspiring her community through music

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved students today announced that Jennifer Sky Carlos of California is the recipient of its 2025 Creative Arts Scholarship.

This prestigious award nurtures exceptional, underrepresented talent, paving the way for underprivileged students to pursue their dreams in creative media and storytelling. It will support Jennifer Sky's studies in music education at California State University - Sacramento and empower her teach and inspire others through music.

Since its inception, FABF has awarded scholarships in STEM, financial technology, healthcare, and education to students from single-parent households, military families, and other underrepresented backgrounds. In 2025 alone, the foundation reviewed more than 10,000 applications nationwide, a testament to the urgent demand for accessible educational funding.

"The Creative Arts Scholarship means so much to me, not only because it helps alleviate some financial need, but also because it fills my heart to see that people still value the arts. In a world where arts programs are the first to be cut from most schools, I am working towards being a music educator so I can continue to enrich our community by spreading the joy of music," said Jennifer Sky Carlos.

Scholarship selections are guided by an expert committee under the leadership of Chairwoman Susie Hernandez and Vice-Chairwoman Jennifer Oddo, with a team of evaluators: Cindy Abramson, Legal Counsel at Spotify and Joe Dugan, Strategic Advisor at Engage Fi.

Gina Rogoto, FABF's Senior Vice President of Operations and Programs, oversees the outreach and selection process that ensures scholarships reach the most deserving candidates.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF") is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering underrepresented youth through scholarships, mentorship, and resources in education, healthcare, the arts, and leadership. Founded by Louis Hernandez Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠, FABF's mission is to illuminate the path to success for students who face systemic barriers, fostering the next generation of innovators, educators, and community leaders. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit https://www.fabff.org/.

