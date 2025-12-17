For A Bright Future Foundation Names Tyler Osso as 2025 Veterans and Families Scholarship Recipient

Honoring a distinguished veteran dedicated to leveraging technology to empower local businesses

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved students today announced that Tyler Osso of Idaho is the recipient of its 2025 Veterans and Families Scholarship.

This prestigious award, reserved for veterans and their families pursuing higher education, will support Tyler's studies in computer science at the University of Idaho. It will also empower him to develop his cjoin.io project: a platform designed to spotlight and promote local businesses within his community, helping them thrive.

Tyler Osso's motto is: "Show up, stay consistent, and embrace the journey."

Since its founding, FABF has awarded scholarships in STEM, financial technology, healthcare, and education to students from single-parent households, military families, and other underrepresented backgrounds. In 2025 alone, the foundation reviewed more than 10,000 applications nationwide, a testament to the urgent demand for accessible educational funding.

Scholarship selections are guided by an expert committee under the leadership of Chairwoman Susie Hernandez and Vice-Chairwoman Jennifer Oddo, with Luis Hernandez, Sr., a retired Computer & Science Professor at the University of California, serving as lead evaluator.

Gina Rogoto, FABF's Senior Vice President of Operations and Programs, oversees the outreach and selection process that ensures scholarships reach the most deserving candidates.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF") is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering underrepresented youth through scholarships, mentorship, and resources in education, healthcare, the arts, and leadership. Founded by Louis Hernandez Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠, FABF's mission is to illuminate the path to success for students who face systemic barriers, fostering the next generation of innovators, educators, and community leaders. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit https://www.fabff.org/.

