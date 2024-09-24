For A Bright Future Foundation Announces Fall Fundraiser, "Warmth of Giving: Miami Edition," for October 29, 2024, in Miami

Event Aims to Raise $500,000 for Underprivileged Youth

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future," "FABF"), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged children, is thrilled to announce its upcoming fundraiser, "Warmth of Giving: Miami Edition," sponsored by Amerant Bank. This exclusive, invite-only event will take place on October 29 from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM at Miami's new exciting French Moroccan restaurant, Habibi by Roman Jones.

Following the tremendous success of the Foundation's spring event in New York City, FABF is now setting its sights on the vibrant city of Miami. The event aims to raise $500,000 to support FABF's programs and scholars, furthering its mission to empower underprivileged and underserved children.

Christina Stubbs leads the Miami event planning initiatives as the FABF Regional Chair for South Florida and is dedicated to advocating for the importance of financial literacy, equality, and opportunity.

She brings extensive experience as the SVP Private Client Group Team Leader and Relationship Manager at Amerant Bank, and her leadership exemplifies the Foundation's commitment to providing opportunities for gifted, hardworking young individuals while highlighting the untapped potential in those who are underserved.

"We're thrilled to bring this unforgettable night of giving to our vibrant Magic City of Miami," says Stubbs. "This event isn't just about raising funds; it's about inspiring hope and opening doors for talented young minds who might otherwise go overlooked."

The evening promises to be a perfect fusion of elegance and generosity featuring:

A seated dinner at the "Brand New" trendy restaurant "Habibi."

Guest speaker " Jason Jackson ," Miami HEAT Radio Play By Play/TV Host.

," Miami HEAT Radio Play By Play/TV Host. Auctions featuring exclusive Miami Heat memorabilia, Florida Panthers, and much more.

An "Elevated chic dress code to capture Miami's cool vibe.

Tickets for this extraordinary event are priced at $250 per person, with exclusive sponsorship packages available for tables.

Tracey Shaw, Chair of the FABF Events Committee and President and Co-Founder of Digital Joy, emphasizes the importance of community involvement, stating, "By uniting for this cause, we're not just changing lives; we're shaping the future of communities. Every ticket purchased, and every auction bid made contributes to creating a more equitable opportunity for these hardworking, deserving children."

FABF remains committed to its core values of equality, opportunity, and education. This event in Miami represents another significant step in the organization's ongoing battle against systemic challenges faced by underprivileged youth.

For more information about the event or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please email [email protected].

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

