For A Bright Future Foundation Announces Four Single Parent Household & Families Scholarship Awardees

The Foundation recognizes Kana DeCoste, Liam Fernandes, Mariyah Newman, and Nathalia Granger who are ardently pursuing degrees in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEM)

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development, awarded its 2024 Fintech Innovation Scholarship to Nathalia Granger, 19, of Illinois; Kana De Coste, 19, of California; Liam Fernandes, 18, of Virginia; and Mariyah Newman, 19, of Texas.

Kana DeCoste is pursuing a degree in Environmental Studies with a Minor in Studio Arts at Middlebury College, where she is also the recipient of a full tuition leadership scholarship. She is persevering despite experiencing hardships related to her family, including the loss of her father and her mother's battle with stage 4 breast cancer. Kana rose to the challenge of caring for her siblings while still maintaining academic excellence. A community artist, she was president of the Art for Mental Health Club and captain of the cross-country team.

"This award shows that my dedication to school, family, and my many passions have not gone unnoticed, and it will help ensure that my educational journey continues in the positive trajectory that it has started," said Kana DeCoste.

Liam Fernandes is seeking a degree in Mechanical Engineering at Virginia Commonwealth University. Having moved multiple times due to financial reasons, Liam focused on excelling academically and engaging in his hobbies. He graduated Summa Cum Laude and received the U.S. Department of Education President's Award. Fluent in Urdu and English, Liam is actively involved in his community and church, aiming to design innovations that improve lives through his engineering studies.

"This award means a lot to me and my development, and it is a testament to the resilience and dedication of single parents who strive to create a better future for themselves and their children," said Liam Fernandes.

Mariyah Newman is pursuing a degree in Chemistry at Huston-Tillotson University. After losing her father to COVID and facing significant financial challenges, she graduated in the Top 5% of her class, earning multiple awards in volleyball and leadership roles as Senior Class President. Mariyah is passionate about healthcare and hopes to become a Pharmaceutical Chemist to create or improve medications that help those in need.

"This Scholarship is a blessing. It will allow me to continue my education so that I may make an impact for my community and be a blessing to others," said Mariyah Newman.

Nathalia Granger is pursuing a degree in Environmental Science and Policy at the University of Maryland College Park. Coming from a troubled family background, Nathalia has grown up mostly under the care of her community who uplifted her when her only guardian, her father, failed to do so. She is currently in the process of gaining financial freedom. Through this scholarship, she hopes to focus on her dream of pursuing a career in either environmental consulting or environmental law so that she can one day serve and give back to the community who looked after her.

"When the going gets tough, put one foot in front of the other, keep moving—and good people and good things will cross your path as this scholarship has crossed mine," said Nathalia Granger.

For A Bright Future Foundation was founded by Louis Hernandez, Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠, a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high-growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. Committed to illuminating the path to success, the foundation provides scholarships emphasizing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), financial technology, healthcare, and education. These opportunities are tailored to uplift students from underserved demographics, including single-parent households and families with military backgrounds.

The Single Parent Household Scholarship For A Bright Future empowers underrepresented and exceptional students for their outstanding commitment to education and their pursuit of excellence in STEM fields.

For A Bright Future empowers underserved communities by championing equal access to education. In 2024, the Foundation received nearly 6,000 applications, underscoring the critical need for educational support. Through rigorous evaluation by expert reviewers, scholarships are awarded to exceptional students who excel academically and demonstrate a passion for community impact, creating a new generation of leaders and changemakers.

We would like to express our gratitude towards our dedicated Scholarship Committee leaders, Chairwoman Susie Hernandez and Vice-Chairwoman Jennifer Oddo, for their deep involvement in this project. We would also like to thank the members of the Single Parent Household Scholarship selection team: Deanna Dotson, Director of Social Media and Influencer Marketing at Zenni Optical; Pat Petersen, Assistant Clerk, Office of the Clerk of the Board, Board of Supervisors, City and County of San Francisco; John Gallagher, Director of Technology Borough at Manhattan Community College; Debbie Hernandez, Recreation Manager at City of Martinez; and Judy Stubbs, Retired Professional.

Finally, we would also like to thank For A Bright Future's operational team led by Gina Rogoto, SVP of Operations and Programs, for their dedication to identifying outstanding scholarship candidates across the country and facilitating the scholarship process.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

To learn more or support For A Bright Future educational programs, please visit our donation page at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

