For A Bright Future Foundation Announces its STEM Scholarship Recipients

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development, awarded its 2024 STEM Scholarship to Mariaelena Barajas, 18, of California; Michelle Hung,18, of Massachusetts; Lena Schapiro,19, of California; and Duoduo Pan,18, of New York.

The STEM Scholarship For A Bright Future supports underrepresented and underprivileged exceptional students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or sustainability.

Mariaelena Barajas is pursuing a degree in Microbiology, Immunology, and Molecular Genetics at UCLA. Determined to overcome generational financial hardship, Mariaelena has dreams of working for the CDC and helping her Hispanic community gain access to trustworthy healthcare. As an exceptional student, volunteer, and founder of Aid for the Young Leaders of Tomorrow, she embodies resilience and leadership despite challenges at home.

"I appreciate receiving this scholarship, as it not only reminds me that hard work pays off but also encourages me to continue pursuing my goals. It reassures me that there are people who believe in me and what I stand for," said Mariaelena Barajas.

Michelle Hung is taking up a degree in Sustainability at Tufts University. Coming from a family with significant financial challenges, Michelle excels in academics, athletics, and volunteer work. Her leadership in student government and involvement in community initiatives like "Sustainable Westborough" and "Rangers Give Back" show her commitment to making a difference, particularly in environmental and political spheres.

"This scholarship is not just a recognition of my past achievements, but a steppingstone toward my future in STEM, where I hope to create meaningful change and inspire others to do the same," said Michelle Hung.

Lena Schapiro is pursuing a degree in Operations Research and Information Engineering at Cornell University. Despite facing overwhelming personal loss and responsibilities, she has maintained an impressive GPA –while also balancing caregiving for her family. Her dedication to research, volunteer work, and full-time internships in high school has shaped her passion to improve healthcare systems through engineering solutions.

"After many applications and many rejections, this scholarship reminds me that hard work does pay off and gives me motivation and support to keep pushing forward in my engineering studies," said Lena Schapiro.

Duoduo Pan is seeking a degree in Engineering at Stony Brook University. Originally from Beijing, Duoduo's passion for creating environmental solutions -- especially improving recycling systems -- stems from her early experiences with air pollution and environmental issues. Despite challenges related to her immigration status, she has excelled academically and is dedicated to making a positive impact on the world through engineering.

"Receiving the For A Bright Future STEM Scholarship is an encouragement for me to persevere through my engineering and research goals, and I am incredibly grateful for this recognition. Thank you to everyone involved for supporting my pursuits in the STEM field and my passions for sustainable solutions and technologies," said Duoduo Pan.

For A Bright Future Foundation was founded by Louis Hernandez, Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠, a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high-growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. Committed to illuminating the path to success, the foundation provides scholarships emphasizing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), financial technology, healthcare, and education. These opportunities are tailored to uplift students from underserved demographics, including single-parent households and families with military backgrounds.

For A Bright Future empowers underserved communities by championing equal access to education. In 2024, the Foundation received nearly 6,000 applications, underscoring the critical need for educational support. Through rigorous evaluation by expert reviewers, scholarships are awarded to exceptional students who excel academically and demonstrate a passion for community impact, creating a new generation of leaders and changemakers.

We would like to express our gratitude, first and foremost, to our esteemed Scholarship Committee leadership: Chairwoman Susie Hernandez and Vice-Chairwoman Jennifer Oddo, for their admirable dedication towards our goals. We also wish to acknowledge all the members of the STEM Scholarship selection team, including: Chris Hernandez, Sr. Mechanical Engineer at TU Simple; Melissa Hernandez, Associate Vice President, Cradle to Career at United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona; Mark Jaundoo, Former Chief Digital Officer at Amerant Bank; Jyotsna Sharma, Finance Director at Black Dragon Capital; Taphat Tawill, Entertainment Professional; and Tully Watson, Executive Consultant in Finance, Investment, and Management at JT Watson Financial LLC.

Our deepest thanks also go out to the operational team led by Gina Rogoto, SVP of Operations and Programs, for their incredible efforts to source exceptional candidates across the country and facilitate the scholarship process.

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

