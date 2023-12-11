For A Bright Future Foundation Awards Inaugural Fintech Innovation Scholarship to Luke Freed of Florida

The nonprofit organization awards outstanding students interested in advancing the world of financial technology by pursuing a degree in the related field, with Luke Freed joining this year's roster of high-potential scholarship winners

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development, awarded its Fintech Innovation Scholarship to Luke Freed, 18, of Florida.

For A Bright Future has awarded its Fintech Innovation Scholarship to Anderson Luke Freed, 18, of Florida.

The charitable organization was founded by Louis Hernandez, Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠, a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. Committed to illuminating the path toward success, For A Bright Future provides scholarships with an emphasis on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics), financial technology, healthcare, and education. These opportunities are especially tailored to uplift students from underserved demographics, including those from single-parent households and families with military backgrounds.

"We established the Fintech Innovation Scholarship recognizing that the the industry is at a pivotal point and related careers are not only in high demand but also possess the potential to significantly influence various communities. In the face of rapid advancement, Fintech requires exceptional talents ready to fuel its evolution. It brings us immense joy to award this scholarship to a promising student such as Luke Freed, and we look forward to seeing his success in the years to come," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, For A Bright Future Foundation.

Luke Freed is attending the American Heritage School (Broward County, FL) and will pursue a degree in finance and public policy at Columbia University upon graduating. His family was deeply affected by the financial crisis of 2008 – an experience that made him realize how financial literacy can empower and change people's lives. Inspired by his own struggles, Freed went on to establish the Financial Education Initiative (FEI), a nonprofit organization that works with policymakers in passing legislation for financial literacy in public high schools. Currently, FEI works with over 20 international organizations to craft a comprehensive personal finance curriculum for schools that delves into practical topics such as taxes.

Freed is motivated by his genuine passion for helping his community. Someday, he hopes to contribute towards empowering the people in his community so they can confidently invest in themselves and their future.

"I am beyond honored to receive the Fintech Innovation Scholarship, and I would like to extend my utmost gratitude to the FABF Foundation for helping to empower the changemakers of tomorrow," said Luke Freed.

"For A Bright Future is dedicated to nurturing talents like Luke, empowering them to fully realize their potential and eventually pave the way in their chosen fields. Luke's inspiring journey and heartfelt commitment to elevating his community while maintaining profound involvement epitomize the qualities we seek in a Fintech Innovation Scholarship recipient. We extend our warmest wishes for his future pursuits, confident in his potential to excel and make impactful contributions," said David Dame, Partner at Sorenson Capital Partners and FABF Scholarship Committee Member.

Every year, the foundation receives a growing number of applications to review. This year, we received a landmark total of 3,900 applications. Our deepest appreciation extends to Susie Hernandez, Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee. We would also like to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of volunteers on the scholarship selection committee.

The FinTech Innovation Scholarship selection team includes:

David Dame , Partner at Sorenson Capital Partners

, Partner at Sorenson Capital Partners Christina Stubbs , Senior Vice President at Amerant Bank

Our deepest gratitude goes to the operational team under the proficient leadership of Gina Rogoto, our Director of Operations. Their remarkable efforts in identifying potential candidates nationwide and streamlining the selection process are truly commendable.

Contact:

Gina Rogoto, Director of Operations and Development

For A Bright Future

Email: [email protected]

About For A Bright Future

For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org .

To learn more or support For A Bright Future educational programs, please visit our donation page at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org .

Follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future