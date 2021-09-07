For A Bright Future Foundation Awards Step Up Scholarship to Angelina Xu of New Jersey

"Aspiring students from single parent families are faced with unique challenges in the pursuit of a college education. The financial burden alone can be daunting, but the stress on the family unit and other issues exist. Our Foundation, For A Bright Future, is honored to help aspiring high performance youth overcome these challenges through funding and mentorship all allow them to realize their dreams. We are proud of Angelina for her outstanding accomplishments and wish her the best for the future," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board of the Foundation.

Angelina Xu graduated valedictorian from Ridge High School and hopes to pursue higher education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Columbia University, or Rutgers Honors College. Drawing from the struggles of her loved ones, Xu is determined to obtain an MA and PHD in Biology and Neuroscience respectively. She has found her calling in helping and caring for the sick. Someday, she dreams of becoming a physician-researcher. With the long-term goal of making breakthrough research in treatments for various diseases, Xu aims to raise awareness for more affordable healthcare and become a pillar of support for her patients and giving them hope.

"It was an honor to share my story and be recognized for the same values of compassion, acceptance, and perseverance that the Foundation embodies. This honor will propel me For A Bright Future, where I continue to serve others around me. I hope to continue the legacy of the Foundation, as this very scholarship testifies to the giving nature of the founders. Thank you so much for this opportunity," said Angelina Xu.

"The Step Up Scholarship is a continuation of our family's commitment to giving people the support they need to reach their goals and build a future for themselves. Congratulations to Angelina. We see her potential and we wish her much success in the pursuit of her dreams," said Susie Hernandez, FABF Board member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee.

This year the foundation received a record number of applications to review. We would like to thank Susie Hernandez, FABF Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee and our volunteers for serving on the scholarship selection committee.

Scholarship selection team includes:

Susie Hernandez , FABF Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee

We also would like to thank the operational team led by Gina Rogoto, Marketing and Development Manager, for their incredible efforts to source candidates across the country and facilitate the process.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr's Foundation For A Bright is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

For more information: https://www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/ or follow @FABrightFuture on Twitter and Instagram.

