For A Bright Future Foundation Congratulates Gina Rogoto on Promotion to Senior Vice President of Programs and Operations

The Foundation delivers unique programs such as tailored scholarships based upon life circumstances or field of study, powerful technology training labs in high growth industries such as the Media Lab and FinTech lab program as well as the Ambassador program to develop the next generation of leaders. The Foundation has also entered several powerful projects with Children's Hospitals.

"Louis' visionary leadership and commitment to empowering future generations have been truly inspiring. I am deeply honored and excited for this next chapter. Working alongside Louis and the Board of Directors has been an incredible journey, and I am committed to driving the Foundation's mission forward, creating lasting impact in diverse communities. Together, we will continue to expand our programs, and empower future leaders," said Gina Rogoto, Senior Vice President, Programs and Operations, For A Bright Future Foundation.

Gina Rogoto, who previously served as the Director of Programs and Development, has been an instrumental force in driving the Foundation's mission under the visionary leadership of Louis Hernandez Jr. and the Board of Directors. Her dedication and commitment to fostering growth and development have been paramount to the Foundation's success and impact across diverse communities.

With a diverse background that spans various industries, Gina brings over 15 years of unparalleled expertise to her new role. Her dynamic and results-driven approach, coupled with a master's degree in business administration and fluency in French and Spanish, has set her apart as a forward-thinking leader in both for-profit and non-profit sectors.

Under her leadership, For A Bright Future Foundation has transitioned to an expansion mode, with multiple cities applying for its programs, the addition of regional event chairs, expansion of the Board of Directors and committees, as well program expansion. Gina has been instrumental in collaborating with the Committee Chairs, driving operational efficiency, and supporting the Foundation's awareness efforts.

Additionally, the Foundation's programs and development committees have secured the support from over 50 corporate sponsors and has raised over $1 million in donations since 2019. Her collaborative efforts with the Board of Directors, comprised of over 75 recognized senior executives, and Founder and Chairman of the Board, Louis Hernandez Jr., have been instrumental in propelling the For A Bright Future's ambitious vision forward.

Gina's vision and dedication have led to significant milestones, such as the forging of a strategic partnership with the New York City Department of Education through the Magnet Schools Assistance Program (MSAP) grant, empowering the Manhattan and Bronx Interdistrict Consortiums.

"Gina has been instrumental in driving the success of our current programs. We are past the launch phase and transitioning to an expansion phase as interest in our programs is expanding rapidly, and Gina's recent promotion marks her contributions and the Foundations need to strengthen leadership during this exciting phase where we can impact more children," said Founder and Chairman of the Board of the Foundation, Louis Hernandez Jr. "I am looking forward to witnessing the enduring impact of the Foundation as it extends its support to an increasing number of families in need."

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

