For A Bright Future Foundation Partners with Grass Valley to Revolutionize Media Education

Grass Valley's Ayhan Rob Ulke Named Vice-Chair of the Foundation's Media Lab Program, Championing Advanced Media Production Skills for Underserved Communities

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future," "FABF"), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged and underprivileged children, is thrilled to announce an innovative curriculum partnership between its innovative Media Lab project-based technology program, and Grass Valley, a leading technology provider for the live media and entertainment industry market. Grass Valley's software platform, AMPP®, will be integrated into the curriculum to enable efficient and flexible workflows for live content creation, management, and distribution. This collaboration aims to revolutionize media education and career pathways for students, providing them unparalleled educational opportunities and sustainable employment prospects in the media industry.

This partnership with Grass Valley is a significant step forward in our mission to provide underprivileged youth with the tools and skills they need to succeed in the media industry. We are excited to see the impact this collaboration will have on our students' futures," said Louis Hernandez Jr., For A Bright Future Founder and Chairman of the Board.

In recognition of the ongoing collaboration with Grass Valley, Ayhan Rob Ulke, who leads strategic accounts for North America at Grass Valley, has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Media Lab program. In this role, Ayhan Rob Ulke will support Gary Bettan, the Chairman of the Media Lab program and the For A Bright Future Foundation, in realizing the vision for this transformative initiative.

"Ayhan's expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we develop strategic initiatives and ensure the program's success. His commitment to education and innovation aligns perfectly with our goals," said Gary Bettan, For A Bright Future Media Lab Chairman.

As Vice-Chair, Ayhan Rob Ulke will play a crucial role in supporting strategic initiatives, presiding over meetings, and acting on behalf of the Chair when necessary. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in FABF's ongoing efforts to level the playing field for underrepresented and underserved youth, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in today's digital media landscape.

"I am honored to join the Media Lab program as Vice-Chair and to work alongside Gary Bettan and the Foundation. Together, we will create a dynamic learning environment that empowers students and opens doors to new career opportunities in media production," commented Ayhan Rob Ulke, For A Bright Future Vice-Chair of the Media Lab program.

FABF's Media Lab program envisions establishing media facilities in schools, allowing students to produce their own television programs, short films, music, and sports programming. The program launched in 2023 in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City regional areas, with plans for sustained deployments across the United States and eventual global expansion.

The partnership between For A Bright Future Foundation and NAB Leadership Foundation represents a significant step towards empowering students in media education and creating sustainable career pathways. Together, these organizations are committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive media industry for the benefit of students and communities.

