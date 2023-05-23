For A Bright Future Foundation Bolsters its Fintech Innovation Lab Program Committee with Two Recognized Industry Experts

Top Banking Executives Benson Porter and Howard Levine to join the Foundation Advisory Board of Directors

MIAMI, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s For a Bright Future Foundation ("For A Bright Future," "FABF"), a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development, has announced the appointment of Benson Porter and Howard Levine as board members of its Fintech Innovation Lab Committee.

For A Bright Future's Fintech Innovation Lab program is at the forefront of providing high school students with access to advanced technologies in the banking industry. To further strengthen the committee's endeavors, For A Bright Future has recently welcomed two prominent figures - Benson Porter, the former President and CEO of BECU Credit Union, and Howard Levine, the Senior Executive Vice President of Consumer Banking at Amerant Bank. Porter and Levine's extensive experience and leadership in the field will undoubtedly reinforce the committee's efforts.

"We are honored to welcome Benson Porter and Howard Levine to the Fintech Innovation Lab Committee," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, For A Bright Future Foundation. "Their leadership, expertise, and dedication to advancing education and opportunity for underrepresented children will be invaluable in advancing our mission and providing an exceptional learning experience for students."

Benson Porter brings over three decades of financial services and credit union expertise. Under his leadership as the President and CEO of BECU, he successfully steered the credit union toward becoming one of the largest in the country. Benson's extensive experience and leadership will be invaluable in advancing the Fintech Innovation Lab. He will co-chair the program committee alongside Sarina Tamagna, who has over 30 years of experience supporting financial institutions' strategic and technology goals.

"I have always admired Louis' commitment to giving back to the community. His dedication to changing lives through education and the work he and his team have put into For A Bright Future has been an inspiration. It is an honor to be able to leverage my expertise in supporting a cause close to my heart through For A Bright Future's Fintech Innovation Committee," said Benson Porter, Co-Chair of the Fintech Innovation Lab Committee, For A Bright Future Foundation.

Howard Levine brings over 25 years of experience in banking, including serving as Head of Consumer Banking at Amerant Bank. His expertise in real estate finance and banking will be instrumental in helping to shape the Fintech Innovation Lab program and provide an exceptional learning experience for students.

"For A Bright Future's story and growth has been inspiring to witness. I am excited to be part of this journey as a member of the Fintech Innovation Committee. I look forward to helping in any way I can to strengthen the program and make sure that its students are able to have impactful and meaningful learning experiences," said Howard Levine, Member of the Fintech Innovation Lab Committee, For A Bright Future Foundation.

The Fintech Innovation Lab is a product of the joint efforts between For A Bright Future, multiple US high schools, and partners from the banking industry. It has the main vision of being able to provide a unique learning experience for students through access to advanced technologies in the banking industry. Benson Porter and Howard Levine's addition to the Fintech Innovation Lab Committee will bring new perspectives and ideas to help advance the program and provide even greater opportunities for underrepresented students.

