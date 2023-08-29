For A Bright Future Foundation Scholar Daniela Palacios Breaks Barriers with Debut Bilingual Book

The Columbia University student aims to fill the gap in children's literature

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For a Bright Future," "FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on key areas of inequality for underserved children is proud to announce the release of a remarkable children's book by its accomplished scholar, Daniela Palacios. Titled "Sara's New Country and New Friend / El nuevo país y la nueva amiga de Sara," this bilingual book is valuable to children's literature and not only showcases Daniela's talent but also serves as an inspiration to children everywhere.

Daniela Palacios, an exceptional nineteen-year-old student at Columbia University, is a shining example of dedication and passion. Daniela has made incredible strides in her academic journey by pursuing dual degrees in Economics & Political Science and Public & Urban Education. As the recipient of the prestigious 2022 For A Bright Future Dr. Emma Lerew Scholarship, supporting future educators. She has proven her astounding commitment to her studies and showcased her deep-rooted desire to make a meaningful difference in education.

Driven by her passion for education and personal experiences with language barriers in her bilingual household, Daniela Palacios founded Para KIDS!, a media company dedicated to creating authentic bilingual children's books in Spanish and English. The company's mission is to inspire children to learn new languages and embrace diverse cultures through engaging and educational content. Recognizing a crucial gap in the market, Para KIDS! provides high-quality books for young readers in both languages, aiming to bridge the divide and promote inclusivity.

"As a bilingual children's book author, I undergo the process of transcreation. Leaning into both my English and Spanish speaking abilities and understanding the sociocultural nuances of each, I can create an experience for the reader that is equally enriching in either or both languages," said Daniela Palacios, Author, and Founder of Para KIDS!

For A Bright Future empowers underrepresented and underprivileged children through its scholarships and various project-based programs emphasizing science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education, reinforcing its commitment to providing equal opportunities for underserved communities nationwide.

"Daniela's dedication and perseverance are truly inspiring. Her book exemplifies the impact our scholarship programs can have on young minds, empowering them to reach their full potential and make a difference in their communities," said Susie Hernandez, Chair of the Scholarship Programs Committee, FABF.

Daniela has collaborated with family community centers, elementary schools, and community events in New Jersey and New York for the past two years. As part of her involvement, she organizes bilingual readings accompanied by engaging craft activities. Her dedication to fostering inclusivity and education shines through her efforts to create meaningful connections with young readers and their families.

"Daniela's success is a testament to the effectiveness of our programs and the immense potential of the students we support. We are thrilled to see Daniela's book come to life, and we look forward to witnessing its positive impact on children's literacy and cultural understanding," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, FABF.

The book "Sara's New Country and New Friend / El nuevo país y la nueva amiga de Sara" is available for purchase on Amazon. To learn more, please visit www.parakidsbooks.wixsite.com/mysite.

About For A Bright Future

For a Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

About Para KIDS!

Para KIDS! is a media company dedicated to creating authentic Spanish and English bilingual children's books to inspire all children to learn new languages and appreciate new cultures.

