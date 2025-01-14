For A Bright Future Foundation Selects Dr. Emma Lerew Scholarship Recipient

The Foundation recognizes Lakyn Parker as an exceptional scholar pursuing a career in the field of Education

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development, awarded its 2024 Dr. Emma Lerew Scholarship to Lakyn Parker, 21, of West Virginia.

The Dr. Emma Lerew Scholarship For A Bright Future empowers underrepresented and exceptional students pursuing careers in education, fostering a brighter future for the next generation.

Lakyn Parker is pursuing a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education with a Minor in Early and Special Education at West Liberty University while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Her journey has been shaped by significant challenges, particularly after the medical expenses from her mother's diagnosis with multiple sclerosis exhausted her college savings. Despite these obstacles, Lakyn has managed to work part-time while attending school full-time to fund her education. Driven by a lifelong ambition to become a Reading Specialist, she is committed to helping struggling readers in her home state of West Virginia. Lakyn has gained valuable experience as a peer tutor, babysitter, and server at a restaurant, while actively participating in various extracurricular activities through community service and clubs. She has also earned an associate's degree and Pre-K certification from WV Northern Community College with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Fully committed to turning her academic and career dreams into reality, Lakyn continues to build her expertise in education.

"I am incredibly honored to have been chosen for the Dr. Emma Lerew Scholarship for education. This scholarship means so much to me as it not only recognizes my hard work and commitment but also provides the financial support I need to concentrate on my studies. It will allow me to gain the skills and knowledge necessary to inspire and educate future students, helping me achieve my dream of making a meaningful impact in the field of education," said Lakyn Parker.

For A Bright Future Foundation was founded by Louis Hernandez, Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠, a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high-growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. Committed to illuminating the path to success, For A Bright Future provides scholarships emphasizing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), financial technology, healthcare, and education. These opportunities are tailored to uplift students from underserved demographics, including single-parent households and families with military backgrounds.

For A Bright Future empowers underserved communities by championing equal access to education. In 2024, the Foundation received nearly 6,000 applications, underscoring the critical need for educational support. Through rigorous evaluation by expert reviewers, scholarships are awarded to exceptional students who excel academically and demonstrate a passion for community impact, creating a new generation of leaders and changemakers.

It is with utmost gratitude that we commend our esteemed Scholarship Committee leadership, Chairwoman Suzie Hernandez and Vice-Chairwoman Jennifer Oddo, whose visionary guidance propels our mission forward. We also recognize Melissa Hernandez, Associate Vice President of Cradle to Career at United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, for her invaluable contribution as part of the Dr. Emma Lerew Scholarship selection team.

Finally, we would also like to thank For A Bright Future's operational team led by Gina Rogoto, SVP of Operations and Programs, for their dedication to identifying outstanding scholarship candidates across the country and facilitating the scholarship process.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

To learn more or support For A Bright Future educational programs, please visit our donation page at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

