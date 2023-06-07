For A Bright Future Foundation Unveils Revolutionary Media Lab Program at North Miami Beach Discovery Library in Florida, Paving the Way for Future Media Professionals

The groundbreaking program marks its debut in major metropolitan areas in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, providing new opportunities for underserved students

MIAMI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For a Bright Future," "FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved children through education and healthcare initiatives, has launched its innovative Media Lab program at the North Miami Beach ("NMB") Discovery Library in Florida, with the support of key partners in media technology. This unique program aims to make Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education more accessible and help prepare students for a bright future.

The Media Lab is an initiative and hands-on experience for high school students to develop essential skills and engagement in the media space. The program starts with an introduction to content creation and will feature a cloud curriculum at the close of 2023, initiating its second phase.

The innovative Media Lab is a project-based learning program that creates an ecosystem for STEAM education, bridging the gap between academic courses and workplace requirements and providing students with opportunities to gain professional references, leadership skills, and self-confidence. These skills will not only help them succeed in college and the workforce but also help them become leaders in their communities.

"At our core, we aim to close the divide between students from underprivileged and underrepresented communities and educational opportunities. Our vision is to empower them to aspire to heights and become successful societal contributors. Our collaborations with schools and academic institutions like the North Miami Beach Discovery Library present an opportunity for driven students to immerse themselves in media technology. This experience can serve as an inspiration to pursue a career in this rapidly evolving and lucrative field," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, FABF.

Launching the Media Lab at North Miami Beach marks the continuation of the program deployment nationwide with a debut at the St John Bosco High School in Los Angeles. Students will be exposed to cutting-edge media technologies thanks to the exceptional corporate partners involved in this project, including Broadfield Distributing Inc., Lenovo, CIS Group, T2 Computing Inc., Envoi, MelroseINC, and Blackmagic Design. Led by seasoned media professionals, the program empowers students to become familiar with the most advanced technologies in the media industry and prepares them to become successful contributors to society.

"For A Bright Future Media Lab program will not only inspire the next generation of media professionals, but also create new educational and job opportunities in the industry. Thanks to this generous contribution, we are able to provide high school students access to state-of-the-art media technology and the opportunity to learn valuable skills that will benefit them in their future careers," said Edenia Hernandez, Director, NMB Discovery Library.

For A Bright Future is on a mission to impact the lives of those who need it most. With a clear vision, the Foundation selected three of the largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. – Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City, each with a sizable population in need - as their first targets. The goal is to create a ripple effect of positive change that impacts communities nationwide and beyond.

"Our journey has been incredible as we've watched the vision take shape and come to life. We owe a debt of gratitude to our corporate sponsors, academic partners from North Miami Beach Discovery Library, and our Media Lab Committee for their unwavering dedication to creating a brighter future for all. Without your collective efforts, the launch of this program would not have been possible. On behalf of the For A Bright Future Foundation, I extend our sincerest thanks to each and every one of you. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the world," said Gary Bettan, Chair of the Media Lab Committee, FABF.

To support For A bright Future educational programs, please visit our donation page at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/donate-today.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contact info:

Gina Rogoto

For A Bright Future Foundation

[email protected]

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

North Miami Beach ("NMB") Discovery Library is fully funded by the City of North Miami Beach and the State of Florida Library. Our goal is to inspire, educate and excel our community unto success through books, innovative technologies, notable speakers, concerts, film, educational, entrepreneurial, and cultural programs, and art exhibits that deliver access, success, and well-being to our community.

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future