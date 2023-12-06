For A Bright Future Foundation Unveils Six Aspiring Scholars for its 2023 Healthcare Scholarship Awards

The Foundation honors Aran Zakeri, Kai Campbell, Noelia Delgado Rosas, Rewan Abdelwahab, Sebastian Torres, and Tracy Wang as high-potential scholars of the year in its commitment to uplift future health leaders.

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development, awarded its 2023 Healthcare Scholarships to Aran Zakeri, 19, of California; Kai Campbell, 19, of Texas; Noelia Delgado Rosas, 23, of Texas; Rewan Abdelwahab, 25, of Minneapolis; Sebastian Torres, 18, of California; and Tracy Wang, 18, of California.

The charitable organization was founded by Louis Hernandez, Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠, a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. Committed to illuminating the path toward success, For A Bright Future provide scholarships with an emphasis on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics), financial technology, healthcare, and education. These opportunities are especially tailored to uplift students from underserved demographics, including those from single-parent households and families with military backgrounds.

"The access to dependable healthcare and education are pivotal in combating poverty in underprivileged communities. The remarkable achievements of this year's award winners, who aspire to work in healthcare and support their communities are deeply inspiring. The impact of healthcare professionals in our society is undeniable, and it brings immense joy to see these exceptional young individuals eager to make a difference," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, FABF.

"For A Bright Future received a record number of compelling applications this year and we're honored to give these six promising students the opportunity to pursue their dreams. I have no doubts that all their hard work will eventually pay off and they will be able to make remarkable contributions to their community," said Dr. Daniel Diver, Scholarship Committee Member, For A Bright Future Foundation, and former Chief of Cardiology and Director of the Cardiovascular Service Line, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, CT.

Aran Zakeri, California

Aran Zakeri is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in human biology at the University of California San Diego (UCSD). He aspires to pursue a long-term career goal of becoming a psychiatrist and a neurosurgeon through his notable extracurricular activities as a volunteer at the UCSD Tijuana Free Clinic, a Medical Assistant Extern at a family medicine and geriatrics clinic, and an Intern at MD Anderson. Having struggled with homelessness after being estranged from his family and migrating to America, Zakeri wants to pursue an M.D./Ph.D. in Neurosurgery in the hopes of one day becoming a professional who can help homeless individuals find their path to a healthy and happy life.

"This scholarship means a promise to a new world and a bright future where I can serve my community all I have," says Aran Zakeri.

Kai Campbell, Texas

Kai Campbell is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry at Brown University. Coming from a bi-racial background, he is keenly aware of the disparity in healthcare services made available to people of color. This is an issue that he hopes to help in mitigating someday by becoming a physician who his community can rely on. Campbell aspires for a career focused on preventing health conditions like diabetes and hypertension from severely impacting underserved communities. His vision is to one day be able to build a community partnership program that will create awareness, advocacy, and participation in the treatment of these conditions. Knowing that the road to becoming a healthcare professional is a challenging one, he has participated in different courses and programs such as the Summer Science Program sponsored by MIT/Caltech and the Stanford Program for Bioscience and Biotechnology to expand his knowledge. He has also founded Science Wiz Kids, a 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on providing free online STEM tutoring to low-income students.

"This award will enable me to continue my journey to become a physician, focused on practicing medicine in underserved communities, working to reduce the impact of diseases like hypertension and diabetes by building connections between healthcare providers, patients and the community," says Kai Campbell.

Noelia Delgado Rosas, Texas

Noelia Delgado Rosas will be joining the Physician Assistant Program at the University of North Texas Health Science Center upon graduating from the University of Texas at Austin. Having emigrated to the United States at a young age, Rosas has worked hard to transcend cultural and language barriers so that she can excel in her studies. While she succeeded in doing so, her biggest hurdle came when her mother was diagnosed with cervical cancer. It was the compassion and understanding from their attending physician assistant that helped the family through the difficult ordeal and eventually inspired Rosas to pursue a career in the healthcare field. Rosas' greatest dream is to one day impact others' lives positively by becoming a Physician Assistant who can advocate for and aid the disenfranchised. To hone her skills, Rosas has been actively joining different internships at clinics and volunteering for initiatives beneficial to her community. Currently, she is a Patient Care Technician at the Ascension Seton Family of Hospitals.

"Receiving this scholarship is a tremendous blessing, and I want to convey my sincere appreciation for your generosity and support. This scholarship will not only alleviate the financial burden of pursuing my education but will also serve as a source of motivation and encouragement. For A Bright Future's belief in my potential encourages me to work harder, dream bigger, and strive for excellence in my academic pursuits," says Noelia Delgado Rosas.

Rewan Abdelwahab, Minneapolis

Rewan Abdelwahab is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Medicine at the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine. She is a strong advocate for more diversity within the medical field who, in her time serving on the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Curriculum Programs at her university, has led the transformation of the preclinical and clinical curriculum. Her initiatives prioritized the inclusion of more accurate and diverse human characteristics on the curriculum, so that future medical professionals can provide people of color with better care. Now in her final year in medical school, Abdelwahab dreams of becoming a trailblazer in medical practice, education, and research reform. Her career goal is to become a physician who can increase the competency and exposure of medical professionals in treating diverse communities.

"For A Bright Future's generous scholarship has not only lightened the financial burden but has also been a beacon of encouragement, motivating me to strive for excellence in my studies and clinical rotations. As I approach the culmination of my medical school journey, I am filled with a profound sense of appreciation for the For a Bright Future Scholarship Foundation's commitment to fostering the education of aspiring healthcare professionals," says Rewan Abdelwahab.

Sebastian Torres, California

Sebastian Torres is currently a high school student at Arroyo Valley High School and will be taking up a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) upon graduating. His career goal is to become a dentist who can help the members of his community build confidence through their smiles and by providing them with accessible dental care. Growing up completely aware of the struggles brought on by poverty, Torres is determined to pursue a career that will not only allow him to provide a more comfortable living situation for his parents and younger siblings but give him the opportunity to help his community as well. He has managed to juggle his studies with being the president of the school's Key Club and leading volunteer efforts such as soup kitchens, food drives, and communal church events.

"Winning this scholarship to me means nurturing the pulse of compassion and knowledge within me, investing in the heartbeat of tomorrow's healing hands," says Sebastian Torres.

Tracy Wang, California

Tracy Wang is currently a high school student at Arroyo Grande High School and will be taking up a bachelor's degree in human development and Aging at the University of Southern California upon graduating. After losing her grandparents to lack of proper care in long-term nursing facilities, Wang committed her full efforts into bringing awareness to elder abuse and learning to combat age-related diseases in two major areas: innovative treatments to prevent Alzheimer's disease and long-term care for older adults. She founded the international youth organization Hope and Help, dedicated to providing support to elders who have experienced mistreatment in long-term care facilities. Wang's career goal is to become a physician, surgeon, and geriatric researcher so that she can devise a better long-term care system and discover medication that can effectively reduce memory impairment in Alzheimer's patients. One day, she hopes to discover the cellular mechanism needed to prevent the formation of dementia before the diagnosis stage.

"Getting this scholarship is such a great honor for me. It not only supports me to continue higher education and pursue my dream of becoming a physician and surgeon; it tells me I am seen as having potential for the future of our society," says Tracy Wang.

Every year, the foundation receives a growing number of applications to review. This year, we received a landmark total of 3,900 applications. We would like to thank Susie Hernandez, Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee, and our volunteers for serving on the scholarship selection committee.

Scholarship selection team includes:

Susie Hernandez, Senior Director of Programming at WNET Network Public Media

David Dame , Partner at Sorenson Capital Partners

, Partner at Sorenson Capital Partners Dr. Daniel Diver , Chief of Cardiology at St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center

, Chief of Cardiology at St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center Paola Andrea Londonopal, Practice Development Manager II at Allergan Aesthetics

Irene Mogil , Diagnostic Radiologist/Muscoskeletal Radiologist at Mogil Imagining, LLC

, Diagnostic Radiologist/Muscoskeletal Radiologist at Mogil Imagining, LLC Thereza Morris Wright , Registered Dental Hygienist

, Registered Dental Hygienist Jane Buckingham , Retired Therapist

, Retired Therapist Casey Richardson , Assistant Professor of Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Education at Western Colorado University

, Assistant Professor of Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Education at Titi Oluwo, Director of Multicultural Growth Marketing at The College Board

Sheldon Fisher , Director of Development and Partnerships at Betta Gamma Chi

, Director of Development and Partnerships at Betta Gamma Chi Christopher Hernandez, Sr. Principal Mechanical Engineer at TuSimple

We also would like to thank the operational team led by Gina Rogoto, Director of Operations and Development, for their incredible efforts to source candidates across the country and facilitate the process.

