For a fourth year in a row, Confie and its employees step up for Toys for Tots with thousands of toys and $2.6 million in advertising services

"We are honored to continue working with Toys for Tots, making a difference in the lives of children across the country," said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Confie. "Providing some holiday joy for families in this way is more important now than ever before."

The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children during the holiday season. The primary goal of this program is, through the gift of a new toy, help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.

"We are pleased to have such generous support from Confie," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Not only did the toys they collected help children in need within the local area, their massive media exposure helped raise awareness and generate support throughout the country allowing Toys for Tots to deliver hope to millions of less fortunate children."

Toys for Tots is a top-ranked charity. It meets all standards of the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance.

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 750 retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's goal is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners. For more information about Confie, please visit www.confie.com .

