For Back to School, Daiya's Latest Foods Make the Grade for Convenience and Nutrition

VANCOUVER, Canada, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the new school year, Daiya, leading maker of plant-based foods that are dairy, gluten and soy free, today announced its newest on-the-go innovations are now available at Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Lucky's Farmers Markets and more across the U.S. With better-for-you snacking options like Burritos, Cheeze Sticks, and Duets Yogurt Alternatives blended with a coconut cream base and crunchy toppings, Daiya's line of plant-based offerings provide tasty new options for back-to-school breakfasts, lunches and after-school snacking that will keep both children and their families fueled and satisfied.

"Eating a well-balanced, nutritious diet is important in order to provide the energy and nutrients children need to excel in school," said Whitney English, MS, RDN, CPT. "Making smart food choices can affect their ability to learn and stay focused during long days that take them from the classroom to extracurricular activities. Daiya offers a wide range of plant-based products that are wholesome, delicious and allergy-friendly to help fuel the entire family during this very busy season.

Daiya's newest innovations sure to become back-to-school staples include:

Daiya Burritos (SRP: $3.99 ) —Daiya Burritos are packed with 7-8 grams of protein and perfect for on-the-go lunches or to simply satisfy a burrito craving after school. Daiya Burritos incorporate wholesome ingredients like flax and chickpea flour along with plant-based cheese alternatives and spices in four savory varieties, including Tex-Mex, Santiago , Santa Fe and Tuscan.

Daiya Duets (SRP: $2.29 ) —Daiya Duets add positive nutrition while satisfying a sweet tooth. These dairy-free yogurt alternative cups are made from coconut cream, paired with crunchy toppings in convenient dual packages to keep toppings crisp. Daiya Duets are a good source of calcium and contain 5-6 grams of plant-based protein per serving. They are available in four fun flavors, including Chocolate Coconut, Key Lime Crumble, Cranberry Harvest, and Salted Caramel Crunch.

Daiya Deluxe Cheeze Sticks (SRP: $5.99 for six-pack)—These first-ever plant-based Cheeze Sticks are available in Cheddar and Mozzarella flavors to make on-the-go snacking fast, easy and delicious. A staple for lunchboxes, these Cheeze Sticks are dairy, soy and gluten-free and good source of calcium.

If you're looking for better-for-you options throughout the day, Daiya offers more than 20 additional plant-based products in its lineup that allow you to eat the craveable comfort foods you love, while remaining dairy, soy and gluten-free. For a quick plant-based dinner the whole family will love, try RD Whitney English's vegan Hawaiian pita pizzas. For additional recipes for back to school, or more information on Daiya's plant-based offerings, please visit www.daiyafoods.com.

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, like Burritos, Duets, Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts, Greek Yogurt Alternatives, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices and Cheeze Sauces, are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also recently expanded its offerings to include shelf-stable products like its Cheezy Macs and Dairy-Free Dressings. Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway and Publix, as well as most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in Australia, Sweden, Mexico, Hong Kong, and more. For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

