For Fifth Consecutive Quarter, Persistent Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout for Managed Services in Q1 2021 Global ISG Index™ "Booming 15" Category

Persistent Systems (BSE: Persistent) (NSE: Persistent) has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout for Managed Services for the fifth consecutive quarter by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its Q1 2021 Global ISG Index™. ISG's Booming 15 subcategory covers service providers with under US $1 billion in global revenue.

The ISG Index™ provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Placement on the ISG Sourcing Standout list is based on the annual value of commercial contracts awarded in the past 12 months. Each Top 15 category is comprised of providers that compete in the traditional outsourcing market and in the as-a-service market.

Paul Reynolds, Chief Research Officer, ISG

"The global demand for technology and business services has accelerated the need for businesses to urgently scale-up with cloud-based platforms and newer technologies. Persistent continues to meet this opportunity head on with a clear vision of the technology road-map, consistently delivering high-value services and rapidly building new capabilities.

Nitha Puthran, SVP - Cloud, Infrastructure & Security; Persistent Systems

"Persistent helps clients focus on their core capabilities by delivering improved productivity and business continuity. This recognition by ISG demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-value managed services to our clients, allowing them the freedom to run their business confidently. Recognition by ISG for the fifth consecutive quarter is proof that managed services allow businesses to respond to a fast-changing business environment."

About the ISG Index™

The ISG Index™ is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry. For 74 consecutive quarters, it has detailed the latest industry data and trends for financial analysts, enterprise buyers, software and service providers, law firms, universities and the media. In 2016, the ISG Index was expanded to include coverage of the fast-growing as-a-service market, measuring the significant impact cloud-based services are having on digital business transformation. ISG also provides ongoing analysis of automation and other digital technologies in its quarterly ISG Index presentations.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

With 14,000+ employees around the world, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global solutions leader delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and next-generation product engineering.

