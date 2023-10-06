For Gabó the desert became even more mystical

News provided by

Eclectic Muse

06 Oct, 2023, 05:00 ET

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mystic Rocks, New Wind (feat. Mykel) by Electronic/Alternative artist Gabó is a new single from his upcoming album Dawn (late winter 2024), released on Eclectic Muse. The song and album are reminiscent of a long stay in the California desert, capturing some of its mystical aura. Guest artist Cathi Marro on flutes infuses a mysterious character, while Mykel's powerful vocal performance elevates the recording to new heights.

Stream/download on:

Continue Reading
Art cover by Gabó, dancer drawing by artist Enrico Napoletano @enriconapoletanoart
Art cover by Gabó, dancer drawing by artist Enrico Napoletano @enriconapoletanoart

Apple
Spotify
Bandcamp
YouTube

More listening options and releases on gabomusic.com

About Gabó

Having lived in Europe and in the Americas, Gabó's influences span from Electronic sub-genres such as Chill and Ambient, to Ethnic music of the Americas. Although many of his productions are perceived as "Alternative," his music has been showcased in a myriad of contexts, such as live events, the New World Symphony (Miami Beach), live soundtracks for classic movies, Sundance-backed documentary films, and several TV networks, among others.

Gabó's approach to composing and producing oscillates between intuition and careful craftsmanship. This is in part the result of an experimentation period with synthesizers after having studied the keyboard for years, and then his degrees in music technology (Boston) and film scoring (Paris). On his first full album, the chill and almost-all-instrumental "Somewhere Between the Beach and the Sea" (2008), one can perhaps feel a more naïve approach.

In contrast, the majority of compositions on the upcoming album have lyrics and guest vocalists, which has made Gabó "reach to new dimensions in my music." Gabó also says he "can't wait to finish it and play it live!" because "making an album is a great leap of faith and love" (half of the album was done during the dark lockdown days).

About the guest artists

Mykel is a vocalist and singer-songwriter featuring anthemic and power ballads. She has performed at iconic venues including Staples Center and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Cathi Marro is a professional freelance musician, educator and artist in Miami, Florida. She specializes in flute and low flutes, playing in several ensembles ranging from classical orchestras to rock bands.

Mystic Rocks, New Wind was written, arranged, produced, mixed, and mastered by Gabó.
Music and recording copyright owned by Eclectic Muse, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Follow Gabó:

Instagram: @gabomusiq

YouTube: youtube.com/gabomusica

Twitter: @gabomusica

For more information about this release: [email protected]

SOURCE Eclectic Muse

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.