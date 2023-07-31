For Greenfilled, Sustainable Building-Block Nutrition Is the Name of the Game

The Spanish-Based Nutraceutical Brand's Plankton-Powered, Eco-Friendly Supplements Are Preserving Health …Without the Need for Fads

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no end to the number of health fads that spring up, sometimes on a daily basis. These come from a growing number of health-conscious consumers looking for ways to enhance their health and keep their bodies and minds in good working order over time. Some of these fads are simple and cyclical, like intermittent fasting. Others are complex and, at times, even confusing, like the extremes to which many have taken the concept of biohacking.

Greenfilled is a Spanish nutraceutical brand that is focused on developing clean supplements that are as simple as they are effective. Unlike the passing, shallow nature of health fads, the brand focuses on one key ingredient as old as time itself: phytoplankton.

"Phytoplankton has and continues to be one of the building blocks of life," says Enrique Castaño, Greenfilled's COO. "Not only does it provide food for a massive ocean ecosystem. Plankton also creates oxygen for us to breathe — and when we ingest it, it can support us with some of the most basic and fundamental elements of our health."

Phytoplankton's bodily benefits come from the fact that it contains the essential enzyme superoxide dismutase or SOD. "SOD is the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway," explains Castaño, "This makes it the first shield against oxidative stress. This preserves health on a cellular level, making SOD one of the most complete and comprehensive ingredients for healthy aging and mental and physical performance."

Greenfilled's SOD ingredient is called TetraSOD®. This is a uniquely potent version of SOD and is a product of the brand's sustainable farming methods. Greenfilled sources TetraSOD® from land-based farms where phytoplankton with high concentrations of SOD are grown and harvested. This avoids the need to disrupt the ocean ecosystem. In addition, Greenfilled recently switched from blister packaging to more sustainable bottles for its products as part of its ongoing initiative to provide supplements that are "good for you and good for the Planet."

Greenfilled is rejecting the health fad cycle by fostering sustainable, building-block health benefits on a cellular level through its plankton-powered supplements. The brand is even going above and beyond to keep its harvesting, manufacturing, and packaging processes as eco-friendly as possible. The end result is a range of nutraceutical products that is the complete opposite of a short-lived health fad. Greenfilled's global customer base can count on the company's venerable plankton products to reinforce their existing health in a sustainable manner that doesn't fade over time and does not harm the environment either.

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

