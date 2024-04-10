Oxidative Stress Is a Common Health Concern. Greenfilled Can Help

Superoxide Dismutase Is in Demand, and Greenfilled's Supplements Will Lead the Way Toward Success in This Uniquely Promising Nutraceutical Category

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superoxide dismutase (SOD) may still be a fairly foreign term to the average consumer, but oxidative stress is not. The concern over the long-term damage that oxidative stress can have on cellular health is quickly gaining attention, especially amongst the health-conscious and growing senior population. This is leading to significant growth opportunities in this fascinating niche of the nutraceutical market — growth that Greenfilled is poised to capitalize on.

Greenfilled is a nutraceutical brand that understands the importance of long-term health preservation. The brand's supplements support a variety of health and wellness concerns, such as cognitive health and athletic performance. While the specific natural elements vary from one formula to the next, there is one ingredient that is present in every product: TetraSOD®.

"TetraSOD® is our flagship ingredient," says company COO Enrique Castaño. "It is the first shield in the protection against every health challenge in which oxidative stress is involved."

Oxidative stress has been linked to a variety of health concerns, such as aging and chronic inflammation. Numerous studies have connected oxidative stress to more serious health conditions, as well, such as hypertension, atherosclerosis, and congestive heart failure. Whether it's a focus on healthy aging or addressing more specific health concerns related to oxidative stress, consumers from all demographics are showing interest in SOD supplements, which is excellent news for brands like Greenfilled.

Greenfilled's products combine clean, natural ingredients to create synergistic results. Its supplements address basic concerns, such as memory, performance, and energy. In each case, TetraSOD® is present to complement the other targeted ingredients through a supercharged dose of support for cellular health. The uniquely potent form of SOD is produced through sustainable land-based farms where phytoplankton is cultivated and harvested in a highly concentrated form. The result is the most potent supplemental form of SOD on the market.

The health and wellness world is becoming increasingly aware of superoxide dismutase's ability to manage oxidative stress. As consumers search for healthy aging and antioxidant supplements, Greenfilled's natural, plankton-powered SOD products remain an elite option for preventative health.

About Greenfilled and Fitoplancton Marino

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at tetrasod.com .

Media Contact:

Enrique Castaño

Sales & Business Development Director

Fitoplancton Marino, S.L

Phone + 34 620003888

[email protected]

www.tetrasod.com

www.easyalgae.com

SOURCE Greenfilled