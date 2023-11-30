For Greenfilled, the Concentration of Superoxide Dismutase Is Key to Its Efficacy

SOD Is a Powerful Natural Health and Wellness Tool. Greenfilled Ensures Consumers Can Access It in Sufficient Doses to Make a Difference in Daily Life.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Superoxide dismutase (SOD) is the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway. It is a primary shield against oxidative stress and can help maintain health on a cellular level in multiple ways when it is taken in the correct doses.

"SOD is key in combatting the effects of the aging process," says Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño. "It also offers athletes and individuals with active lifestyles an increased physiological response against oxidative stress to aid in performance and recovery. With Greenfilled's products, this is accomplished with small, concentrated doses using our flagship ingredient, TetraSOD®."

TetraSOD® is the most concentrated SOD source in the market, which is an important differentiating factor. There is science-backed data regarding the efficacy of SOD to activate the antioxidant response pathway in human cells. However, some studies highlight the fact that there is limited clinical application due to a lack of potency of natural sources of SOD. One study specifically states that, as a solution, "SOD conjugates and mimetics have been developed to increase its therapeutic efficiency."

Rather than resort to synthetics and manmade alternatives, though, the team at Greenfilled and its parent company, Fitoplancton Marino, have worked hard to increase the concentration of natural SOD within each dose. This is what makes TetraSOD® so unique. Rather than extract phytoplankton directly from the ocean, Greenfilled's SOD is harvested from phytoplankton grown on the brand's land-based sustainable farm.

Along with preserving the oceanic ecosystem, this allows for greater control over the production process. Phytoplankton is carefully cultivated to contain extraordinary levels of SOD. This allows Greenfilled's products to not just provide a critical antioxidant that is foundational for long-term health and wellness. The company is doing so at a degree of concentration that is altogether unique in the global supplement industry.

In fact, TetraSOD® is turning heads around the world, as was demonstrated by its recent win in the Sports Nutrition Ingredient of the Year category during the recent NutraIngredients Asia Awards 2023. It is just one more reminder that SOD, and specifically TetraSOD®, is a critical antioxidant delivered at a sufficient concentration to maintain cellular health and improve quality of life at nearly any age or for any lifestyle.

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

