For Holiday Needs, 7-Eleven is Here, There and Everywhere

7-Eleven elves have been hard at work this year. Customers can easily pick-up gifts – toys, electronics, gift cards, wine – while grabbing coffee in the morning or late at night when many other stores are closed. Whether you're in need of a bottle of bubbly to toast good health… some forgotten ingredients for recipes like milk, eggs, bread or even juice for breakfast… a hot pizza for the kids… filling up the car for a long holiday road trip… 7-Eleven has all holiday hankers covered!

If that isn't good enough to make your nice list, 7-Eleven has the holiday time – and money – saver you need. The 7NOW® delivery app offers store-to-door convenience with contactless delivery on request. Even better, until Jan. 3, 2021, 7NOW deliveries are FREE with the code FREE4U*. Order dinner for family movie night, beer and snacks for the big game, or – yikes! – batteries Christmas morning so the kids' toys will work – and expect it to arrive in about 30 minutes. Even families having socially distanced get-togethers at a local park can order beverages, food, ice, cups, plates and alcoholic beverages to customer 21 and older in participating markets through the 7NOW app. Visit the App Store or Google Play to download the 7NOW delivery app.

"We're here and we're ready, even in these most unusual times," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Demand Chain Jack Stout. "7-Eleven stores are not only packed with items you need, but we've got some fun surprises as well. Every time a customer walks into our stores, our goal is to surprise and delight them with the numerous ways we answer their needs or help them have a little fun. And if there ever was a year that needed more fun, it's 2020."

Here are just a few ways 7-Eleven stores can save the day or at least help shoppers check off a few things on their to-do lists:

Oh boy, oh boy – 7-Eleven has Toys: Customers can pick up stocking stuffers for all ages: Mandalorian Funko POP, Hot Wheels, Fortnite Nerf Gun, TY Beanie Babies and Boos, SpongeBob SquarePants Fun Plush, Monster Jam trucks, holiday-themed candy and cookies – 7-Eleven stores have lots of choices to fill all the stockings, even charcoal!

Spruce up your holiday party with a wide assortment of holiday-inspired goodies, including: Seasonal Sandwich Cookies with pomegranate crème, candy cane crème and pecan pie crème flavored varieties.

Holiday-inspired Mini Donuts in chocolate covered cherry and gingerbread flavors.

Your choice of two festive yogurt covered pretzel flavors in sweet sugar plum sprinkle and the classic red, white and green.

Limited edition trail mixes with flavors like butter rum toffee and sugar cookie.

Fiery cinnamon bear candy for spice-lovers and holiday flurry and snowman gummies for…. everyone else.

Candy Cane Cocoa, a hot, rich cocoa blended with cool peppermint flavor which can be topped with chocolate sauce. Prefer Coffee over Cocoa? Flavor the season with International Delight Peppermint Mocha flavored creamer.

Shopping at 7-Eleven stores has other perks as well. 7-Eleven customers can earn 7Rewards® points on almost every purchase they can redeem for free stuff. And, an added bonus, customers can amplify the amount of points they earn by purchasing participating products with higher point values and through point streaks. To sign up and earn points, customers can download the 7-Eleven app from the App Store or Google Play, visit the 7Rewards online mobile website at 7Rewards.com or chat with the 7-Eleven Bot on Messenger. For a contactless checkout experience, customers can pay using 7-Eleven Wallet found in the 7-Eleven app. To use, load funds into a 7Rewards account with cash at the register, or in-app with a credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or a prepaid 7-Eleven gift card, and simply scan the 7Rewards barcode upon checkout.

As the world continues to respond to the shifting pandemic, 7-Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. All store associates are required to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Acrylic shields have been installed at checkout registers as added protection for customers and employees. Customers are asked to practice physical distancing in stores by standing 6 feet away from each other in line, and have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping.

