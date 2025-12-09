For One Night Only, Michelob ULTRA Is Running It Back To 1980 With An Immersive Reimagining of the ‘Miracle on Ice’ Game

On Thursday, January 15, Michelob ULTRA is inviting fans to the site where it all happened, the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, to "Run Back the Miracle". Fans in attendance will have a chance to experience the enduring spirit of American competition and the way sports can rally a nation. The fan event will also include appearances from original members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team and other key figures.

Jim Craig, goaltender for the 1980 U.S. Olympic team, said: "When I heard Michelob ULTRA set out to pay tribute to this defining moment in U.S. sports history so fans today could experience what we all did back in 1980, I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of this event. As we prepare to rally fans to support Team USA Hockey in February, I'm excited to relive that experience."

In addition to the once-in-a-lifetime reimagining of the 'Miracle on Ice' game at the Olympic Winter Games Lake Placid 1980, Michelob ULTRA's full-scale campaign will include a USA Hockey sponsorship, brand-new creative featuring Team USA's biggest stars, Team USA-branded packaging, and more.

Ricardo Marques, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Michelob ULTRA, said: "Few moments bring the country together like the Olympic and Paralympic Games and as the Official Beer Sponsor of Team USA, Michelob ULTRA is proud to rally fans everywhere to cheer on our home team as they compete on the world's biggest stage."

Puck Drop: Michelob ULTRA Announces Sponsorship of USA Hockey and the Tkachuk Bothers

With top ice hockey pros returning to the Olympic Winter Games stage for the first time since 2014, Michelob ULTRA is proud to be a first-time sponsor of USA Hockey ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Tony Driscoll, assistant executive director of USA Hockey said: "As hockey continues its boom in the U.S., it's an incredible testament to the impact of our sport to have an iconic brand like Michelob ULTRA come onboard as part of the USA Hockey family. With the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on the horizon, we're excited to have Michelob ULTRA support our organization and our athletes, especially on the world's biggest stage."

To commemorate this moment, Michelob ULTRA will also be partnering with USA Hockey standouts, brothers – and St. Louis natives – Brady and Matthew Tkachuk as they make their Olympic Winter Games debut as part of the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team.

The Tkachuk Brothers, in a joint statement, said: "When it comes to the honor of representing Team USA on the ice, and on this stage, it's a dream come true for us. It's all about pushing yourself and your teammates to be your best and making your country proud. Michelob ULTRA, a brand from our hometown, applies that same competitive spirit to what they do, and we couldn't be more excited to bring that energy back to the international stage."

Superior is Brewed Here: Celebrating Team ULTRA

From a superior approach to brewing, using the finest ingredients, to its roster of Team USA athletes who exhibit superior play across sports, the brand is committed to supporting sporting competition in the U.S. and abroad.

In addition to the Tkachuk Brothers, Michelob ULTRA is spotlighting a roster of U.S. Olympians who champion the spirit of competition, including Breezy Johnson (Alpine Skiing), Kaysha Love (Bobsled) and Kristen Santos–Griswold (Speedskating).

These Team ULTRA athletes are also appearing across the brand's digital and broadcast content, including a new 30-second commercial titled, "Home Team," in OOH advertising and in new trade assets to amplify the campaign on home soil. Fans across the country will be able to cheers to the home team with new Team USA-branded packaging.

Hit the Slopes at the ULTRA Summit Powered by TCL

Michelob ULTRA will continue elevating the fan experience all the way through the Closing Ceremony with the ULTRA Summit Powered by TCL – the brand's biggest Team USA celebration yet.

Through Michelob ULTRA's Superior Access platform, 21+ fans will be able to enter through February 13 for a chance to attend the exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime event in Park City, UT, which will include:

An exhibition featuring specially curated archival items from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee including a USA Hockey jersey signed by "Miracle on Ice" gold medalist Mike Eruzione, the Olympic Winter Games Salt Lake City 2002 Torch, an Olympic Winter Games Lake Placid 1980 Gold Medal and more

Apres-ski Olympic Winter Games watch parties with enhanced viewing experiences powered by TCL, Worldwide Olympic Partner for Technology and Innovation

Interactive games, prizes, Team USA gear and of course, Michelob ULTRA and Michelob ULTRA Zero

The return of night skiing

A live performance by Kygo – the first electronic music producer to perform at the Olympic Games Rio 2016 Closing Ceremony

Michelob ULTRA's Olympic and Paralympic Support

In 2024, Michelob ULTRA became the Official Beer Sponsor of Team USA for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, and LA28. As part of this sponsorship, the brand's robust marketing campaign aims to connect with fans and tap into America's competitive spirit as it sets its eyes on the LA28 Games, where in addition to being the Official Beer Sponsor of Team USA, it will also be the Official Beer Sponsor of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

