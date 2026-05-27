For sale: The most extraordinary live-work building in the Dallas area, with sumptuous penthouse, in-house retail boutique, private office and car elevator to all five floors

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Commercial Division of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty in North Texas is proud to present the live-work building that defies definition: One Addison Place, in affluent surroundings and with convenient access to Addison Airport and the best retail, dining and entertainment in the growing Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

For sale: One Addison Place, the most extraordinary live-work building in the Dallas area, with sumptuous penthouse, in-house retail boutique, private office and car elevator to all five floors. Just 10 minutes from Dallas and 40 minutes from Fort Worth, One Addison Place, at 4900 Arapaho Road in Addison, Texas, is represented by the Commercial Division of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, the legendary luxury brokerage of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Just 10 minutes from Dallas and 40 minutes from Fort Worth, One Addison Place is a unique experience that combines living, working and playing across five floors and approximately 40,000 square feet. It is currently outfitted with a retail space, car showcase, office space and private penthouse. Ready to enjoy immediately, it also could be easily evolved for myriad other uses, including as a family office, private museum, art gallery — anything the imagination can dream.

The aesthetic is both luxurious and industrial, with exposed ductwork, brick walls and trussed metal ceilings played against gleaming floors, polished marble and impeccable finishes. Exceptionally large windows flood almost every space with natural light. The second floor is an engineering marvel, designed to house a large car collection. In fact, all five floors can accommodate multiple cars, via elevator delivery to each floor.

The penthouse residence is the crowning jewel, with luxuries that include a fireplace, chef's kitchen, wine cellar, private theater and two bedrooms. The sumptuous primary suite offers a large marble bath and dual custom closets. The penthouse also offers two large terraces and three large accordion doors that bring the outside in. The panoramic views of Addison — including planes taking off and landing at Addison Airport — are simply breathtaking.

Tech amenities include a state-of-the-art facial-recognition security system and building automation controlled via cell phone. There are multiple kitchens and patios; the generous 6,400 square feet of patio space could be enclosed and unlimited entertainment options could be had.

One Addison Place is in a prime position, at the crossroads of popular Addison Circle, Addison Airport, the Dallas North Tollway office corridor and the forthcoming Addison Junction, directly across the street, a $240 million mixed-use project featuring an office building, boutique hotel, entertainment spaces and more. The DART Silver Line, under construction, will place Addison on a 26-mile commuter rail system linking Plano, Richardson/UT Dallas, Carrollton, Dallas and DFW International Airport.

One Addison Place is at 4900 Arapaho Road; price upon request. For more information, contact Scott Bumpas, director, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty Commercial Division, at 214-402-2007; [email protected]; briggsfreeman.com/commercial.

LINK TO LISTING

https://www.briggsfreeman.com/property/4900-arapaho-road-addison-tx-75001/105424702/

MEDIA CONTACT

Maria Cintron, [email protected], 214-350-0400

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty