For sale: Ultra-chic limestone house in Dallas with four levels, luxurious finishes and a turret roof that rotates off to reveal a rare, open-air art installation by James Turrell

DALLAS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert advisor Diane DuVall of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is representing one of the most intriguing homes in Dallas, Texas.

An in-town chateau in Dallas has a turret roof that rotates off to reveal an open-air art installation by James Turrell Post this In Dallas, an ultra-chic limestone house with four levels, luxurious finishes and a turret roof that rotates off to reveal a rare, open-air art installation by James Turrell is for sale for the first time. The stately residence offers an unusual fusion of classical sophistication and cutting-edge artistry and is represented by Diane DuVall of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $8,900,000.

Tucked into the gated, guarded 16-home enclave of Place des Vosges, on the edge of coveted Highland Park, the stately residence offers a rare fusion of classical sophistication and cutting-edge artistry. Commissioned by prominent art collectors, the home boasts unmatched integrity in design, materials and construction. Completed in 2000, it is an homage to French châteaux by noted architect James Langford, complete with radius-cut Lueders limestone, intricate ironwork and a regal, commanding presence.

The impressive contemporary interior is by renowned designer Paul Draper, with materials including limestone, marble, rosewood, sandstone, onyx, gold leaf and brass. A standout feature is the monumental 18th-century hand-carved chimneypiece of marble and jasper, attributed to Sir Henry Cheere, carver to Westminster Abbey.

One of only a handful of private residences built by commercial builder Andres Construction, the home far surpasses luxury residential building standards with its steel and concrete pad construction and precision engineering.

But this composition of space and artistry is firstly a gracious home, offering three sumptuous bedrooms, a two-story great room, formal dining room, media room, chef's kitchen, breakfast room and perhaps the world's most awe-inspiring and sensational library. Below the home's distinctive turret, the circular, bookcase-lined library includes one of the world's few residential installations of a Skyspace by artist James Turrell. At the touch of a button, the top of the turret rises and swings open, revealing the open sky and transforming it into a dynamic, living artwork. As the ambient light within the Skyspace changes, a blue sky might appear as fuchsia, lavender or indigo. Although the sky appears to change color, it does not. It is purely perception. While this mesmerizing and rare art installation creates a tranquil and contemplative environment when the turret is open, a beautiful blue light focused upward into the conical ceiling creates a similar effect when the roof is closed.

This home is a work of art — for the enjoyment of art. It offers an unparalleled everyday experience, where architectural significance and bespoke design converge in a singular sanctuary in one of Dallas' most exclusive neighborhoods.

3901 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Residence 7, is represented by Diane DuVall of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $8,900,000. For more information: 214-725-1451, [email protected], briggsfreeman.com.

LINK TO LISTING

https://www.briggsfreeman.com/property/3901-turtle-creek-boulevard-residence-7-dallas-tx-75219/102367630/

MEDIA CONTACT

Maria Cintron, [email protected], 214-350-0400

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty