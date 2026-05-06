For sale: A seriously stylish ranch in the Texas Hill Country, with sleek stone home, unique guesthouses, exotic game and one very famous river running through it

DALLAS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, a top-producing ranch team at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty in North Texas and led by experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is proud to offer Brazos River Ranch, an exceptional Texas Hill Country property just 30 minutes from Waco, one hour and 15 minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth and about two hours from Austin. It is a private paradise convenient to virtually anywhere in the state, including popular Lake Whitney.

A uniquely stylish ranch in the Texas Hill Country, with sleek home, exotic game and a famous river running through it Post this The Brazos River Ranch, a seriously stylish private getaway in the Texas Hill Country, with sleek stone home, unique guesthouses, exotic game, breathtaking vistas and a very famous river running through it. It is represented by the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $14,500,000.

Perched high on chalk bluffs overlooking the legendary Brazos River, this 663+/- acre ranch offers breathtaking views of flowing waters and rolling expanses of land. Known as one of the area's most desirable properties, Brazos River Ranch combines extensive river frontage with impressive land diversity. In Texas' historic Cross Timbers Ecological Region, it showcases a superb variety of terrain that includes the bluffs, open pastures, dense hardwood canopies and winding, rock-bottom creeks. The Brazos River is a crowning feature, with 8,000-plus feet of frontage and multiple access points. The entire ranch is high-fenced and includes deer stands and feeders.

The property's centerpiece is the bluff-top, stone-clad main home with commanding river and countryside views. Contemporary and architectural, it offers multiple entertaining spaces, a chef's kitchen and three bedrooms with private baths. Large windows everywhere bring the outdoors in.

Originally built for a family wedding, the ranch's Chapel House is now an elegant guest residence, complete with kitchen, bedroom/bunkroom, sleeping loft and spacious den with fireplace and river views.

A welcoming gatehouse features an open living/dining area, kitchen, three bedrooms and two baths. It is the ideal guesthouse or staff quarters.

Ranch operations center around a large shop facility with equipment and vehicle bays, climate-controlled office space and more. Adjacent is a fueling station, restroom and game-processing room with walk-in cooler.

Recreational opportunities abound: Fish the river. Hunt for white-tailed deer and exotic game (included in the sale). Pursue duck-hunting along the riverbanks. Shoot sporting clays from the private range. Enjoy mornings watching the wildlife in the pastures and evenings taking in sunsets from a deck cantilevered over the bluff.

This rare retreat — where life slows to the rhythm of nature — is one of the most exceptional riverfront ranches in Texas: beautiful, private, thoughtful and immaculate.

Brazos River Ranch in Aquilla, Texas, is offered for $14,500,000. For photos and information, see briggsfreeman.com and burgherray.com. Contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at 214-353-6601 or burgherray.com.

LINKS TO LISTING

https://www.briggsfreeman.com/property/1100-private-road-22004-aquilla-tx-76622/102788139/

https://burgherray.com/listings/brazos-river-ranch-2/

LINK TO VIDEO

https://vimeo.com/1187765211?fl=pl&fe=vl

MEDIA CONTACT

Maria Cintron, [email protected], 214-350-0400

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty