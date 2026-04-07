For sale: One of Texas' most over-the-top ranches, with decadent main home, sports building, event venue, horse barn, lakeside cabin and field with nothing but sunflowers

DALLAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning TT Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is proud to offer one of the most impressive properties in Texas — Pearl Ranch, a private estate in Maypearl, just 40 minutes south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. At 662+/- acres, it blends exceptionally refined luxury living with the rugged beauty of the Texas countryside.

Pearl Ranch in Maypearl, Texas, outside Dallas and Fort Worth, with decadent main home, sports building, event venue, horse barn, lakeside cabin and a 14-acre field with nothing but sunflowers. It is offered by the TT Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $16,900,000.

Pearl Ranch is truly unrivaled, encompassing multiple residences, an entertainment pavilion, recreation center, event venue, fishing cabin and equestrian facilities. The setting is equally magnificent, offering a diverse habitat that transitions between expansive improved pastures and densely wooded areas, plus several lakes and ponds, a sunflower field, dramatic viewpoints and a sense of grandeur that is exceedingly rare this close to the nation's fastest-growing metroplex.

The crown jewel is the custom-built, stone main home with five bedrooms, chef's kitchen, wine cellar, cigar room, safe room and spectacular living spaces. Its quality craftsmanship includes massive architectural ceiling trusses and a foundation of slab, steel and piers — drilled 40 inches deep — built to last generations. A luxurious outdoor living area and infinity-edge pool frame panoramic views of a pristine bass lake below — a setting that is spectacular every hour of the day.

The recreation building offers a fitness center, spa, sauna, indoor racquetball court and outdoor tennis/basketball court, plus an indoor kitchen and two bedrooms/baths.

The event venue is highly unique. An income-producing asset if desired, it offers approximately 10,000 square feet of impeccably finished space for corporate retreats, lavish weddings and landmark celebrations, with amenities that include a commercial kitchen and multiple restrooms.

More improvements include a three-bedroom cabin alongside one of the lakes, a foreman's house, hay barn, eight-stall equestrian barn and game-processing station with walk-in freezer and outdoor smoker.

Pearl Ranch's gently rolling terrain offers paved and landscaped roads, scenic riding trails, high-fenced and cross-fenced portions, seasonal wetlands and seven bodies of water, including a gleaming 5-acre lake with boat ramp and boathouse. The world-class wildlife includes white-tailed deer, fallow deer, elk, oryx, blackbuck antelope, dove, turkey, duck and hog. Most remarkably, the ranch's proximity to the metroplex means you can be in a blind at first light and back in Dallas or Fort Worth by lunch — a luxury that few properties can offer.

At 520 Orzo Road in Maypearl, Ellis County, Texas, Pearl Ranch is offered for $16,900,000. For complete information, contact Tyler Thomas, TT Ranch Group: 214-396-9692; [email protected]; ttranchgroup.com; briggsfreeman.com.

LINK TO LISTING

https://ttranchgroup.com/property/pearl-ranch-ellis-texas/100451/

LINK TO VIDEO

https://youtu.be/1tplkeWWnIE

MEDIA CONTACT

Maria Cintron, [email protected], 214-350-0400

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty