For sale: Big skies, big pursuits and big opportunities -- and the Texas ranch near Austin that has it all, with comfy home, guest casitas, Instagram views and possibilities

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning TT Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is proud to offer one of the most unique properties in Texas.

Tucked away in the rolling hills of Spicewood, just 45 minutes from Austin, Otra Vez Ranch is a rare, recreational escape that offers the perfect balance of natural beauty and Hill Country heritage, near some of the region's best dining, entertainment and diversions.

Otra Vez Ranch near Austin, Texas, in the state's legendary Hill Country, is an exceptional private retreat that offers 434+/- acres, dramatic views, spring-fed grottos, abundant wildlife, swimming holes, a handsome home, guest casitas, an equestrian barn and a riding arena. In an area of both revered tradition and exciting transition, it is represented by the TT Ranch Group of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $11,000,000.

In the same family for 35 years, this 434+/- acre getaway has been a place where generations have gathered to ride horses, raise cattle, hunt, hike and swim. A landscape rich in diversity, Otra Vez Ranch unfolds with dramatic views, spring-fed grottos, wooded ridges and wide pastures teeming with wildlife. Carefully managed through decades of stewardship, the land is both scenic and functional, with native oaks and grasses, three primary pastures and an extensive road and trail system for access throughout. Water is abundant and diverse, with three natural springs, grottos, swimming holes, a seasonal creek and a large stock-tank swimming pool.

The ranch's residential improvements have been designed with a focus on outdoor living and gatherings of all sizes. The handsome main home blends charm and functionality, offering large living spaces, three bedrooms and an oversized screened porch that overlooks lush gardens and a firepit. Towering oaks provide shade and serenity. Two one-bedroom guest casitas extend the ranch's hospitality and are connected by a large, covered stone patio and grilling area.

Virtually unlimited pursuits are possible here, with the ranch's eight-stall horse barn, multiple pole barns, working cattle pens, lighted riding arena, chicken coop and practical outbuildings for ranch operations, making it well-suited for sustainable livestock and wildlife. Recreational opportunities abound, too, including hunting (white-tailed deer, dove, turkey, quail and hogs roam freely), fossil and arrowhead hunting, skeet shooting, gardening and unplugged time under the stars.

Positioned for both privacy and accessibility, the ranch is just 37 miles from Austin, 16 miles from Marble Falls and 21 miles from Horseshoe Bay, affording it easy access to Lake Travis, bespoke wineries, acclaimed distilleries and the region's many other offerings.

A deeply loved sanctuary ready for its next chapter, Otra Vez Ranch can be an income-producing ranch, an idyll for enjoying wide-open spaces and an investment in an area that is a mix of tradition and transition. It is offered for $11,000,000. For complete information, contact Tyler Thomas, TT Ranch Group: 214-396-9692; [email protected]; ttranchgroup.com; briggsfreeman.com.

https://ttranchgroup.com/property/otra-vez-ranch-burnet-texas/84942/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDHyVDE_WYU

