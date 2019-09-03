For Second Year In A Row, Oakworth Capital Bank Named #1 Best Bank To Work For In The Nation By American Banker

"Our associates are our most valuable asset," said Scott Reed, Oakworth chief executive officer. "We know that if we invest in them, create an environment that allows them to flourish and give them the tools necessary to grow and thrive, they will in turn offer our clients the best financial services experience possible. Oakworth is honored to again be recognized for this effort."

"One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its associates. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth," said Rob Blackwell, editor in chief of American Banker.

While this marks the second year Oakworth has been in the number one slot, it is their third year to appear on the list. There is a total of 85 banks from around the country on the list. Oakworth's commitment to associates' continued professional development and an enriched working environment, including elements such as an associate wellness program, are indicative of how Oakworth lives that promise every day.

To go directly to a full list of this year's winning banks, click here.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com .

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial banking, wealth management and private banking services to successful businesses, families and individuals. Oakworth serves its valued clients across the United States from its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, as well as an office in Mobile. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit www.oakworthcapital.com.

For more information, contact:

Becci Hart

Intermark Group – 205.776.2280

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Bank

Related Links

http://www.oakworthcapital.com

