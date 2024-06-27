Oakworth Capital Bank Names Leaders Over Technology Solutions

Dave Driscoll and T.J. Rock to Broaden Oakworth's Technology Resources and Develop Innovative and Creative Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC) has named Dave Driscoll as chief information security officer (CISO) and T.J. Rock as chief information officer (CIO).

Driscoll will oversee Oakworth's information, cyber and technology security. Rock will be responsible for establishing and advancing Oakworth's technology platforms to align with business objectives.

T.J. Rock, Chief Information Officer Dave Driscoll, Managing Director, CISO

"We are investing in and aligning our technology resources in order to better manage risk and accelerate our adoption of tech and data science," said Chief Executive Officer Scott Reed.

Driscoll is a founding member of Oakworth Capital Bank and has over 30 years of experience in technology and operations within various industries. "This role represents a unique opportunity to strengthen Oakworth's technology and cybersecurity framework," said Driscoll. "We intend to continue our dedication to maintain top-tier security standards, and I'm delighted to lead this effort."

Reed added, "Dave has been an integral part of our technology and operations since our founding, and I look forward to his continued leadership for both our company and our information security."

Rock brings significant experience in the tech space, having led technology efforts with various healthcare and governmental entities, including Nimble Solutions, the Department of Justice and the Department of Defense.

"These are exciting times for the financial services industry and I am thrilled to join the Oakworth team," said Rock. "I look forward to partnering with Oakworth's associates to continue delivering outstanding services, a comprehensive technology strategy and results for our clients, shareholders and communities."

"T.J. brings a wealth of experience leading technology across several industries," said Chief Operating Officer Sam Scalici. "Having a leader with T.J.'s broad knowledge base positions Oakworth well on our path to establishing an iconic brand in the financial services industry. We are thrilled to have T.J. establish and lead the vision for our technology platform that supports all of our stakeholders."

Together, Driscoll and Rock will drive Oakworth's technology initiatives, bringing innovative and secure solutions to scale Oakworth more efficiently and effectively for associates and clients.

About Oakworth

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past six years in a row (2018-2023) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (FY2023) and has a client retention rate of 97% in 2023. As of March 31, 2024, Oakworth had $1.6 billion in total assets, $1.3 billion in gross loans, $1.4 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

For more information contact:

Sonia Blumstein

Phone: 205-271-2017

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Bank