Oakworth Capital Bank Names Six New Members to Central Carolinas Market Board

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC) is proud to announce that Brent Beason, Tommy Hunter, Patricia Propst, Hugh Shannon, David B. Tucker and Holly Welch Stubbing have joined its Central Carolinas Market Board.

The Oakworth Central Carolinas Market Board is composed of successful leaders with varying industry and community backgrounds. They exemplify Oakworth's core purpose of helping people succeed while demonstrating exceptional leadership through its core values (golden rule; character; innovative/creative spirit; professionalism; and work ethic) in Charlotte and the surrounding communities.

"These individuals are highly respected leaders in our community," said Tim Beck, managing director and market leader for Oakworth in the Central Carolinas. "We are honored to welcome Brent, Tommy, Patricia, Hugh, David and Holly to our board, and we look forward to the valuable insight and guidance they will provide."

Beason serves as chairman and chief executive of B&W Fiberglass Inc. "I am excited to help perpetuate the innovative mission of Oakworth into the Carolinas by bringing recognition to a best-in-class financial partner," Beason said. "Oakworth stands out as possibly the only financial partner I have transacted with in the past 25 years that truly takes the time to understand my business and determine how to best support me. They consistently demonstrate the very definition of a partner through their actions."

Hunter is managing director at Anderson LeNeave & Co. "The Central Carolinas need an Oakworth," said Hunter. "Its fresh perspective, energy, and skills are essential for growth and for attracting both clients and talent who are looking for better financial relationships."

Propst is finance and operations executive director at Wray Ward. "Oakworth is a special and rare model that is filled with smart, committed and passionate professionals who truly value and care about their clients and community," said Propst. "I am thrilled and honored to serve on their market board."

Shannon is retired managing director at Bank of America. "While big banks have their place, many people are looking for the smaller bank with the more personal touch," said Shannon. "They want to know all the players involved in their financial picture, players with a primary focus on more personalized attention. Charlotte needs the Oakworth experience, and I am so glad to be a part of that."

Tucker is with C.M. Tucker Lumber Companies, LLC. "Oakworth's passion is driven by the impact they make on their clients, associates and the communities they serve. Oakworth has set the client service and experience bar high, and I am grateful to be a part of that."

Welch Stubbing serves as president and CEO for National Philanthropic Trust. "Oakworth offers strong financial expertise and is laser focused on client needs," said Stubbing. "Oakworth anticipates the needs of their clients and strives to meet people where they are on their financial journey."

Beason, Hunter, Propst, Shannon, Tucker and Welch Stubbing join previously announced board members including Morrison Creech, former Wells Fargo Private Banking executive; Blake Evans, president & CEO of Salem Capital LLC; Kimberly Mize, owner of Kimberly Mize Consultants; and Steve Smith, president of The McAulay Smith Firm. Hear more about Oakworth from Creech, inaugural member of the Central Carolinas market board, here.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past six years in a row (2018-2023) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (FY2023) and had a client retention rate of 97% in 2023. As of June 30, 2024, Oakworth had $1.6 billion in total assets, $1.4 billion in gross loans, $1.4 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

