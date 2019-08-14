For the 14th Time, Jarrett Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 4032 With Three-Year Sales Growth of 80 Percent

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Jarrett is No. 4032 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Only 5 other companies in the history of Inc. 5000 have made the list 14 times or more. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We plan to continue our growth by remaining customer focused, cost competitive and invest significantly in great people and superior technology. To do this we will continue to recruit and retain people with character, respect and entrepreneurial spirit, who pursue excellence every day to serve our customers," W. Michael Jarrett, President & CEO of Jarrett, says. "As one of only six companies to ever win this award 14 times, this is a significant accomplishment and a testament to our consistent and sustainable growth. This success starts with great people that possess a foundation of character, integrity, honesty and work ethic."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Jarrett has experienced rapid growth and progress this past year. Launching a new website, opening a new location in Seville (Jarrett Fleet Services) and receiving Inc. 5000 Best Use of Technology to Fuel Business Growth Award, are just some Jarrett's recent highlights.

About Jarrett

As a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, we aim to create continuous improvements throughout your entire supply chain. High-touch, personalized service is integral to our business. Our hands-on, customized services enhance operational efficiency, lower transportation-related costs, and reduce supply chain risks.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Nicole Ostrowski

Jarrett Companies

Marketing Coordinator

nostrowski@gojarrett.com

SOURCE Jarrett Logistics Systems

Related Links

http://www.jarrettlogistics.com

