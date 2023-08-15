For the 2nd Year in a Row, TradeCentric Honored on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

Listing recognizes the company's momentum following enhanced strategic partnerships, record ARR growth and newly appointed CEO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric , the leading provider of B2B integration and automation solutions between eCommerce systems and eProcurement solutions, has been recognized as one of America's fastest growing private companies on Inc.'s annual Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

"It is an honor to be recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row," said Elizabeth Segovia, CEO of TradeCentric. "TradeCentric is the global leader in B2B connected commerce solutions and we remain committed to enhancing our product offerings, services and partnerships to serve our network of nearly 4,500 global buyers and suppliers."

Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is among one of many achievements for the company this year. In addition to achieving a 200% increase in transaction volume , TradeCentric continues to strengthen strategic partnerships with notable providers including Coupa , BigCommerce and SAP . Last month, the company welcomed Elizabeth Segovia as the new CEO. These moves build momentum for the company's next phase of growth.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Inc. 5000 - Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric.com .

