For the 4th time, Invisors makes the Inc. 5000, at no. 3591 in 2024, with three-year revenue growth of 132 percent

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Invisors ranks No. 3591 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

This marks Invisors' 4th consecutive year being named on the Inc. 5000 list

"Invisors' recognition on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year is a remarkable achievement that highlights our steadfast dedication to excellence and innovation," shares Keith Diego, founding Partner at Invisors. "This accolade is a testament to the hard work, passion and commitment of our entire team, who consistently strive to deliver outstanding results for our clients. We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment and remain motivated to push boundaries, drive growth and make a lasting impact in our industry. Here's to many more years of success and progress!"

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

In addition to being recognized on the Inc. 5000, Invisors has received various recognitions including Inc Regionals Southeast, Inc Best Workplaces Great Place to Work certification, Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces for Parents, Best Workplaces for Development in the UK and Best Workplaces for Women in the UK.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. With a focus on delivering exceptional client experiences, Invisors helps organizations unlock the full potential of their Workday investments. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

Invisors is a consulting firm specializing in Workday implementations and support services. The company's innovative approach and commitment to excellence have established Invisors as a trusted advisor in the industry.

About the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

