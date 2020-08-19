For the 6th Time Lexitas Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2889 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 138%

"It is a special honor to have achieved an Inc. 5000 ranking for the 6th time in a row" says, Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas. "In the 38-year history of the Inc. 5000 only 2% of companies that have been recognized have made it six times. It is a testament to our quality of service and client satisfaction. The driving forces behind Lexitas' continued growth are our excellent employees, court reporters and videographers who strive every day to make our deposition, record retrieval, and legal talent outsourcing services the best in the business."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of litigation support services to law firms and insurance companies. Services include medical record retrieval, court reporting, and legal videography. For more information visit https://www.lexitaslegal.com.

